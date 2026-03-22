Dune 3 Rewrites the Ending of Dune 2 (& Course Corrects a Major Book Change)

When you bring an adaptation to the screen, changes are inevitable, even subtle ones. And in the Dune franchise, Denis Villeneuve made some pretty bold choices, so now, with the finale in Dune: Part Three, he has to deal with them. It’s not really about getting it wrong, but about picking a direction and then having to course-correct so the story keeps working. For fans who’ve followed Frank Herbert’s books, what’s next from Villeneuve is anyone’s guess, especially given how the second film ended. But one thing’s for sure: he doesn’t do things by half measures, and as a true fan of the source material, it’s safe to trust what he’s going to deliver.

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The ending of Dune: Part Two had Chani (Zendaya) walking away as soon as it became official that Paul (Timothée Chalamet) would marry Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh). But for those who don’t know, that doesn’t happen in the book — and you can’t just ignore it, because it’s a structural change that shakes the emotional core of the story. And now, with the trailer for the next movie, the question is: how will their reunion be handled? After all, the continuation of the story needs them together, since they’re going to have kids.

How Dune: Part Three Could Fix Paul and Chani’s Relationship After the Ending of Dune: Part Two

image courtesy of warner bros.

Dune: Part Three will adapt the second book in the saga, Dune Messiah, and the story takes place years later, with Paul already established as Emperor, facing the political consequences of his reign while a holy war spreads across the universe. In the middle of all this, his relationship with Chani isn’t optional; she’s by his side, and they have two children, Leto II (Nakoa-Wolf Momoa) and Ghanima (Ida Brooke). He does marry Irulan officially, but the Fremen woman becomes a concubine — and that’s the starting point of the story. The thing is that, as mentioned before, the previous film ends with Chani walking away, summoning a sandworm, signaling that she’s breaking with Paul because she doesn’t accept the path he chose.

When Dune: Part Two came out, no one really criticized this change, but book fans were curious about what Villeneuve would do next. Logically, considering there’s a twelve-year time jump between the two films, that alone could solve the problem at the most basic level — meaning the sequel could simply start with them back together. Does that work? Sure. But it’s also arguably the laziest solution, because it turns one of the most powerful moments of Part Two into something that happened off-screen and was resolved without drama. And that matters.

The most interesting part of this change is not just giving Chani more spotlight (since in the books, she doesn’t get that) but also completely redefining her role in the story. She’s no longer just Paul’s love interest; she becomes someone who directly questions who he’s becoming. That’s an upgrade, but it comes at a cost: you can’t just bring her back without explaining why. If that happens without proper development, her character loses impact, and the movie undermines the choice it made earlier. And honestly, it’s hard to imagine Villeneuve, a sci-fi genius who’s already proven himself with two Dune films, not knowing exactly what he’s doing and the story he wants to tell.

So how, in a smart way, could Dune: Part Three handle this? By turning that gap into part of the narrative. Instead of pretending nothing happened, the new film could use this interval to its advantage: the reconciliation could come through a prologue or flashbacks tied to dialogue. More importantly, it should be clear that it wasn’t simple, because it shouldn’t be. Chani is a strong character in the franchise, and if she walked away for principles, her return has to reflect real conflict, not a sudden change of heart.

But there’s also another possibility, and it might be the one that fits best with the tone of Dune Messiah.

Dune: Part Three Could Be Brutally Dramatic for Paul and Chani’s Story

image courtesy of warner bros.

What we know about the new movie so far is limited, but according to Villeneuve at the official Warner Bros. event where the trailer premiered, the tone of Dune: Part Three is going to be more tense than the previous two productions — it’s, in his own words, a thriller. And the new trailer backs that up, showing something darker, heavier, and more intense, reflecting the consequences of Paul’s power. This approach makes sense given that the second book is much more introspective, full of conspiracies, betrayals, and political tension than the first.

With that in mind, it’s interesting to think that Paul and Chani’s reconciliation could happen, but never exactly like it was before. Instead of a traditional romantic reunion, Dune: Part Three could show a partnership built on tension, compromises, and contradictions. She may be at Paul’s side not because she agrees with him, but because she understands the stakes. Maybe, when we saw her at the end of the second film, she was already pregnant. If you think about it, it actually makes more sense, considering that Chani actually has a pregnancy in the first book, but the baby is killed (fans even speculated on whether it would happen or if the director might take a different route).

So if you think about the trailer scene where they’re hugging and talking about names for their future baby, it’s understandable that she came back because of that tragedy. And since there are still feelings between them, the reconciliation would naturally happen. Eventually, she would get pregnant again and have Leto II and Ghanima.

image courtesy of warner bros.

Regardless, in Dune Messiah, the point is never to show a ruler comfortable in power, but someone trapped by the consequences of their own myth. If Paul and Chani’s relationship starts off strained, it adds more personal pressure to an already chaotic scenario. Dramatically, that’s far more interesting than just putting them back together and moving on. Especially since, even though we don’t know the details of how the new film will end, the book closes on a deeply personal and emotional moment for Paul. So, making their relationship as dramatic as possible from the start makes total sense.

Dune: Part Three doesn’t need to erase what Part Two did — it just has to really justify it. The audience already bought into the idea that Chani won’t blindly accept Paul’s role, so the next step is showing how, even so, they end up in the same place. That really matters for the story moving forward. Will it be interesting? Well, we trust Villeneuve.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18.

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