7 More Superheroes That Still Need a Great Movie (That Aren’t Marvel or DC)

Marvel and DC Comics have successfully secured a duopoly on the superhero industry, turning their vast libraries of costumed crusaders into billion-dollar cinematic universes. For the last twenty years, the box office has been dominated by the Avengers and the Justice League, convincing general audiences that superhero storytelling begins and ends with the Big Two publishers. However, the entertainment industry is finally waking up to the fact that independent comics offer a flavor of storytelling that is often riskier, bloodier, and more innovative than standard corporate fare. The massive success of Prime Video’s Invincible and The Boys proved that viewers are desperate for deconstructions of the genre and stories that exist outside of a sanitized shared universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we are seeing more projects greenlit, there is still a massive backlog of characters beyond DC and Marvel who are practically begging for a big-screen adaptation. We previously discussed characters like The Goon and Spawn, the latter of whom has suffered through decades of development hell without receiving the modern reboot he deserves. Now, here are seven more incredible superheroes who need to make the jump to theaters immediately.

7) Zephyr

Image courtesy of Valiant Comics

Valiant Entertainment has struggled to get its cinematic universe off the ground, but they are sitting on a goldmine with Faith Herbert, also known as Zephyr. Unlike the brooding, muscular archetypes that populate most comic book movies, Faith is a plus-sized woman who is genuinely optimistic and obsessed with pop culture. She possesses the power of flight and telekinesis, operating as a key member of the Harbinger Renegades in titles like Harbinger and Faith. A film adaptation would offer a unique perspective on the genre because Faith is a fangirl herself, a character who grew up reading comics and sci-fi novels before gaining powers of her own. This meta-textual element allows for a story that celebrates geek culture without descending into cynicism. While there have been talks of a movie for years, nothing concrete has materialized. A solo film for Zephyr would be a breath of fresh air, proving that you do not need to look like a fitness model to save the world.

6) Ghost

Image courtesy of Dark Horse

Dark Horse Comics helped define the 1990s with their “Comics’ Greatest World” initiative, and Ghost was arguably the standout creation of that era. The story follows Elisa Cameron, a spectral vigilante who hunts for the truth about her own death in the fictional city of Arcadia. She possesses the ability to become intangible and teleport, powers she uses to wage a one-woman war against the city’s corrupt elite and supernatural threats. A Ghost movie has the potential to be a stylish supernatural noir thriller, blending the detective work of a crime procedural with the visual flair of a ghost story. The character has never appeared in live-action, which is a massive oversight given how well her power set translates to modern visual effects.

5) Vampirella

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Comics

Vampirella is one of the most recognizable figures in horror comics, yet her live-action history is undeniably tragic. Created in the late 1960s, she is a vampire-like alien from the planet Drakulon who fights to protect Earth from evil forces. While the character is often dismissed due to her revealing costume, her stories are a rich blend of gothic horror and pulp science fiction. The only notable attempt to bring her to the screen was a 1996 direct-to-video film starring Talisa Soto, which was produced by Roger Corman and suffered from a nonexistent budget and a terrible script. A modern adaptation could lean into the campy, high-octane horror of the source material, treating her as a legitimate action hero rather than eye candy. Audiences are ready for a blood-soaked, R-rated adventure that respects the character’s legacy as a monster hunter.

4) Witchblade

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Top Cow Productions struck oil in the 1990s with Witchblade, a series that combined police procedural drama with ancient fantasy lore. The story centers on Sara Pezzini, a tough-as-nails NYPD homicide detective who comes into possession of the Witchblade, a sentient gauntlet that grants her immense power. The property was previously adapted into a television series in the early 2000s starring Yancy Butler, which was well-received but severely limited by the special effects technology of the time. There was also an anime adaptation, but the franchise has been dormant in live-action. A feature film could fully realize the organic nature of the Witchblade armor, using modern CGI to show it acting as a living extension of Sara’s will. The contrast between gritty New York streets and ancient supernatural chaos is a perfect formula for a summer blockbuster.

3) Space Ghost

Image courtesy of Dynamite Comics

For an entire generation of television viewers, Space Ghost is known exclusively as the awkward host of the talk show Space Ghost Coast to Coast. However, the character originated as a serious superhero created by Alex Toth in the 1960s, and various comic book runs have treated him with the gravity of a space opera lead. The story of a galactic peacekeeper seeking justice across the stars has immense potential for a serious sci-fi adventure. A Space Ghost movie could reclaim the character’s dignity, focusing on his Phantom Cruiser, his power bands, and his rogues’ gallery of space pirates like Zorak and Moltar. The visual design of the character is timeless, and a film that treats the source material with sincerity rather than irony could deliver a space adventure that rivals Guardians of the Galaxy.

2) Death

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Jonathan Hickman is one of the most acclaimed writers in modern comics, and his series East of West features a protagonist who demands a big-screen presence. The story is set in a dystopian version of the United States where the Civil War never ended, and the Seven Nations of America are heading toward the apocalypse. The main character is Death, a literal Horseman of the Apocalypse who rides a robotic horse and wields dual revolvers in a quest to avenge his family. The blend of sci-fi, western, and biblical mythology creates a unique aesthetic that has no equal in current cinema. While Amazon was rumored to be developing an East of West series years ago, the project seems to have vanished. A film adaptation of Death’s journey would be a visually stunning epic, offering stylized violence and philosophical depth that would stand apart from standard superhero fare.

1) The Maxx

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Sam Kieth’s The Maxx is a psychological masterpiece that uses the superhero framework to explore trauma and dissociation. The story follows a homeless man who believes he is a superhero in a primal dream world called the Outback, where he protects his Jungle Queen, a social worker named Julie Winters. The comic was famously adapted into an animated series on MTV in the 1990s, which is widely considered one of the best comic book adaptations ever made due to its faithful art style and dark tone. However, The Maxx has never received a live-action film, which feels like a missed opportunity in an era where psychological thrillers like Joker make billions. A movie could dive deep into the tragedy of the characters, delivering a surreal experience that challenges the audience’s perception of reality.



Which superhero from beyond DC and Marvel do you think deserves the next big-budget movie treatment? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!