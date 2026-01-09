All 3 New Avengers: Doomsday Characters Confirmed by The Trailers

With Avengers: Doomsday set to release later this year, anticipation for the upcoming MCU movie is beginning to build. The announcements surrounding the cast of Avengers: Doomsday began to paint a picture of what fans could expect from the movie, with returning heroes from across the MCU joined by the likes of Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden reprising their roles from Fox’s X-Men movie franchise, and a handful of other Multiverse cameos are expected besides. The cast announcements had already established that Doomsday is set to feature a huge roster of Marvel characters, but fans immediately had their suspicions that the announced cast was not at all comprehensive.

With the release of a series of teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday, more details about the movie’s plot have been surmised. Additionally, they have revealed the appearance of several characters that nobody expected to play a role in Doomsday. While the teasers themselves have offered very little genuine information surrounding the plot of the upcoming movie, they have seemingly confirmed the appearances of certain characters among the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

3) Steve Rogers’ Baby

While many had suspected that Steve Rogers would return in Avengers: Doomsday, the teaser trailer announcing his appearance still contained a surprise for fans. The teaser revealed that after his ending in Avengers: Endgame, Rogers went on to have a child. The trailer simply shows Rogers smiling while holding his baby, leaving the child’s specific identity unclear. However, with the baby being featured in the teaser, it seems a complete certainty that Doomsday will offer additional context about Rogers’ offspring, and will at the very least feature them in some capacity.

2) Love

Another character whose MCU future had been left fairly ambiguous was Love, Thor’s adopted daughter. She was last seen living with the God of Thunder at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, and though she was initially left out of cast announcements surrounding Doomsday, Thor’s teaser trailer has confirmed that she will reappear. While Thor’s Doomsday trailer doesn’t indicate that Love will play a major role in the movie, it does seemingly confirm that she’ll appear, serving as Thor’s motivation for coming out of retirement to join the fight against Doctor Doom.

1) Namora

The Multiverse Saga has introduced many characters into the MCU, and the final teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has now confirmed that one of the Saga’s forgotten characters will reappear. Introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namora served as one of Namor’s most trusted advisors and best warriors, but she has been absent from the MCU since. The final teaser confirms that Namora would appear in the upcoming movie, reminding many fans of her existence within the MCU and hinting that she will continue to play a role in the Multiverse Saga.

