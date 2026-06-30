DCU Batman Actor: 5 Biggest Casting Rumors, Ranked by Hype Level

With the new DC Universe still in its relative infancy, there has been rampant speculation about which actors will be brought in to fill iconic roles. Very few DC characters are as widely beloved as Batman, with the Dark Knight being one of the most consistently popular figures in DC’s expansive pantheon. As the hero has yet to be formally introduced into the DCU, rumors continue to swirl about which actor will be responsible for bringing the Caped Crusader to life in live-action next. As many actors have already played Batman in live-action, there are already some big shoes to fill, and the rumor mill has already connected some exciting names to the role in the DCU.

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Not all of the rumors about the DCU’s Batman are as credible as others, and some seem to be bordering on the ridiculous. Considering we know the DCU’s first Batman story will be The Brave and the Bold, it is being inferred that the DCU’s Batman will be a slightly older iteration of the character, rather than a fledgling vigilante in his first years of fighting crime. The following are some of the most prominently featured names connected to the DCU role, ranked in order of how much hype surrounds their prospective casting as Batman in the franchise.

5) Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey’s rise to superstardom over the past few years has been nothing short of meteoric. First reaching international fame with his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton, Bailey then went on to feature as Fiyero in Wicked and its sequel Wicked: For Good, and also starred in Jurassic World Rebirth as Dr. Henry Loomis. Now one of Hollywood’s hottest prospects in terms of leading men, Jonathan Bailey is a major star.

The rumors connecting Bailey to the role of Batman in the DCU aren’t quite as exciting as his celebrity status might otherwise suggest, though. While Bailey is undoubtedly an excellent actor, it’s simply hard for many fans to imagine him as the Dark Knight, a role which is considerably grittier and more brooding than his past acting credits. While there are many DC characters that Jonathan Bailey could potentially play to perfection, the rumors connecting him to the role of Batman did not create as much buzz as one might suspect.

4) Tom Brittney

Tom Brittney is by far the least-known name on this list, and many fans hadn’t heard of him at all until the rumors began to swirl that he could well be the DCU’s Batman. Brittney is an English actor best known to British audiences for his role in the detective drama Grantchester, though his career has yet to firmly establish him as a major star elsewhere in the world. This makes his rumored connection to the role of Batman a huge surprise for many.

The sudden fervor with which Brittney is being rumored to be the DCU’s new Batman casting only seems to lend credence to the reports, which has added considerable hype to his reported connection. However, considering he is nowhere near as well-known as some of the other actors rumored to be in contention for the role, the hype surrounding Brittney as Batman isn’t particularly high. Interestingly, previous attempts to cast a relatively unknown or otherwise unexpected actor as Batman have paid off massively, so Brittney could well prove a perfect choice should he actually appear as the DCU’s Caped Crusader.

3) Brandon Sklenar

For a long time, Brandon Sklenar has been the Batman casting favorite among many fans. His rise to prominence has been as quick as it is impressive, with recent roles in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923 and movies such as It Ends with Us, Drop, and The Housemaid cementing him as one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars. Cited by many as a perfect blend of bankability and relative obscurity for the role, Sklenar’s rumored casting was massively popular.

Many pointed to Brandon Sklenar’s physique and strong jaw as key physical attributes for a Batman actor, with others citing his easy charisma and ability to play brooding and mysterious characters as a major qualifying factor. While the rumors seemed to stem largely from widespread fan casting, Sklenar’s own admission that the role would be a dream come true only added more fuel to the fire surrounding his prospective casting. Regardless of how likely it is to happen, Brandon Sklenar’s proposed Batman role has been subjected to some major hype.

2) Alan Ritchson

One of the most often mentioned names in relation to ideal casting for the DCU’s Batman is Alan Ritchson. Early in his career, he appeared as Aquaman in Smallville, and has since gone on to establish himself as a physical powerhouse of an actor. Having played a prominent superhero role in Titans and then starred as the eponymous character in Reacher, Alan Ritchson has become one of the most commonly cited actors rumored to be in the running for the DCU’s new Batman.

Naturally, the hype surrounding Ritchson’s potential casting as Batman is almost as massive as the actor himself. His imposing physique and experience playing brooding and violent heroes make him perhaps the best-suited star to the role, and fans have been incredibly vocal in their wish to see Ritchson cast. While it’s incredibly easy to imagine Alan Ritchson as Batman, his connection to the role is limited to rumors alone, but that hasn’t done much at all to quell the hype surrounding the notion of him appearing as the DCU’s Dark Knight.

1) Jensen Ackles

Narrowing down which prospective Batman casting is the most hyped isn’t a simple task, but Jensen Ackles tops the list of potential Batman actors for many fans. Having previously been connected to the role on several occasions, Ackles has since been heavily suggested as the perfect choice to play Batman in the DCU. His age, his turn as Soldier Boy in The Boys and the upcoming Vought Rising, and his gruff, self-serious but subtly comedic demeanor all qualify him perfectly for the role.

There are very few actors that seem as perfectly suited for the new DC Universe as Jensen Ackles. This is perhaps the biggest reason that his rumored involvement was so widely hyped by excited fans, because it’s hard not to visualize how well he could do in such a prominent DCU role. While it’s far from the most likely casting choice for the DCU’s Batman, Ackles’ prospective role in the franchise remains the most hyped by eager fans.

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