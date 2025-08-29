Alan Ritchson Addresses Batman Future After Conversation With James Gunn

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has admitted Batman is one of the biggest problems he has to solve as the DC Universe takes off. Because the Batman Epic Crime Saga, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, takes place in its own continuity, Gunn faces a challenge when it comes to integrating Batman into the DCU. There will be a lot of pressure on the in-development feature The Brave and the Bold to distinguish itself from Matt Reeves’ films, justifying the DCU’s separate take on Batman. Casting will be of utmost importance — the right actor can help The Brave and the Bold stand apart. Reacher star Alan Ritchson has emerged as a popular fan pick, and now he’s offered an update on his potential DC future.

Speaking with Variety, Ritchson addressed the possibility of playing Batman. “Well, it’s not rumor that James Gunn is a fan. He said it himself,” Ritchson said. “And am I a fan of James Gunn? Absolutely. I don’t want to mislead people. Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true.”

Alan Ritchson As Batman Rumors Explained

The conversation about Ritchson portraying Batman has circulated for a while, no doubt helped by the fact Ritchson himself stated he’d play Batman for free. As the actor has demonstrated time and time again on Reacher, he has the build, screen presence, and action chops to make a great Dark Knight. Gunn seems to think there’s some kind of future for the actor in the DCU, calling himself a “big fan” of Ritchson’s work.

Whether or not that’s Batman remains to be seen. Gunn said “let’s just wait and see what happens” when asked about Ritchson donning the cape and cowl. While a script for The Brave and the Bold is currently being worked on, the film is still years away from hitting theaters. Gunn has said he does not want The Brave and the Bold to open in the same calendar year as The Batman Part II, which means the DCU’s Batman won’t make his live-action debut until 2028 at the earliest. DC Studios has projects that are “much further along” than The Brave and the Bold at this stage.

Ritchson’s latest comments seem to shut the door on the possibility of him playing Batman. If he was trying to play coy, he probably wouldn’t have worded his response as “I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future.” Things can change, of course, but that feels like a rather definitive statement on the matter. Some fans will be disappointed to hear this, but they can take solace in Ritchson remaining open to some collaboration with DC. Gunn could have a different role in mind for the actor; rather than sitting around and waiting for The Brave and the Bold to take the next step, perhaps the two would rather join forces sooner than later.

DC Studios plans to release just 1-2 movies per year as part of Warner Bros.’ larger release strategy across its various labels. With Gunn gearing up to work on his Superman follow-up and other films like Wonder Woman also in development, there’s no telling when The Brave and the Bold will fit on the calendar. That film won’t move forward until the script is complete, and it’s important to keep in mind Reeves plans on making a third Batman movie. If Gunn wants to keep The Brave and the Bold separate from The Batman Part II, it stands reason to believe the same would hold true for The Batman 3. Given all the questions surrounding Gotham City, Gunn could find another spot for Ritchson in the DCU.