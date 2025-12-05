Batman Casting Favorite Says Joining The DCU Would Be A Dream

Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II continues to gear up for the start of filming next year, but there’s another live-action Batman movie DC fans are eager to learn about. While Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga continues to operate in its own separate universe, DC Studios is developing The Brave and the Bold, a Batman feature that will be set in the DC Universe franchise. This means James Gunn and Co. will be on the hunt for an actor to play this new version of Batman. Unsurprisingly, fans have suggested a plethora of names, though there hasn’t been anything official yet. In the meantime, one of the popular picks has expressed interest in joining the DCU.

During an appearance on TODAY to promote his new film The Housemaid, Brandon Sklenar was asked about the Batman speculation. “I mean that would be a dream, wouldn’t it?” he said. “I was in Spain filming, and as I walked down the street, someone called ‘Batman!’ It’s wild, and I’m always surprised by it. You don’t realize the reach of these things.”

Could Brandon Sklenar Be the Next Batman?

If Sklenar realizes his dream of playing Batman, it would represent a bit of a change of pace for his career. He hasn’t headlined a major studio blockbuster yet; his most notable film credits are works like The Housemaid, It Ends With Us, Vice, and Drop. Sklenar is probably more recognizable for his work on the small screen, portraying Spencer Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel series 1923. That wouldn’t preclude him from taking on the role of Batman, of course. After all, David Corenswet was relatively unknown before Superman, and Batman Begins was Christian Bale’s first foray into superhero cinema.

The big Batman problem Gunn is facing right now is finding a way to justify The Brave and the Bold while Reeves’ Batman series is still ongoing. Perhaps the easiest way to accomplish that by portraying Batman in a very different light, allowing the DCU project to showcase another side of the character. Sklenar could check that box. Based on his appearance and screen presence, he could play a suave, playboy-esque Bruce Wayne, which would be a stark contrast from Robert Pattinson’s grungy iteration. Additionally, Sklenar has the necessary physique required to be an intimidating Batman; Gunn has already described Batman as “a f—ing maniac,” so it’s clear he wants a Caped Crusader who will strike fear in the hearts of Gotham criminals.

It remains to be seen how much of an age difference there will be between the DCU’s Batman and Superman. For what it’s worth, Sklenar and Corenswet are around the same age (they’re separated by only three years), so whether or not Sklenar is cast as Batman will depend on the direction Gunn wants to take the character. The Brave and the Bold will revolve around Bruce Wayne’s dynamic with his son Damian, leading some fans to suspect an older actor will be cast as Batman. But things can change as The Brave and the Bold makes its way through development. Plus, the film is still years away from being released, so by the time the script is ready, Sklenar could fit the mold of a veteran Batman with a whole Bat Family under his wing.

Perhaps fans won’t have to wait much longer until the DCU’s Batman is revealed. Back in October, The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti teased “we have to wait a few, a couple of months to start talking about it,” suggesting there could be some information shared in the near future. Casting the starring role is obviously the biggest update fans want to know, but Gunn isn’t in any rush to get The Brave and the Bold off the ground. Casting won’t begin until the script is complete, and with The Batman Part II set to be in the spotlight for the next couple of years, DC Studios might hold off on any other major Batman announcements.

