Marvel Now Has 5 Mystery MCU Movie Release Dates After Secret Wars: What We Think They Are

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, and while most eyes might currently be on the MCU’s next theatrical release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel has a number of major movies in the works, many of which are largely mysteries at present. Currently, Brand New Day’s July 31, 2026, release date is confirmed, as are the release dates of Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027).

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In addition to those three dates, after Secret Wars, none of which is currently linked to a specific project—publicly, that is. Those include: May 5, 2028; July 28, 2028; December 15, 2028; May 4, 2029; and July 13 2029. While there have already been , per Ryan Reynolds, and there’s plenty of speculation about the MCU recasting X-Men for the big screen, there are a few projects that seem more likely to be hitting theaters in 2028 and 2029 (and, no, the Blade reboot sadly didn’t make the cut).

May 5, 2028

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler already indicated that , so chances are high that if the movie isn’t releasing on May 5, 2028, it will at least be coming on one of the other two 2028 dates. However, it would make sense for Black Panther 3 to be the first MCU movie after Secret Wars. For one, it’s heavily rumored that Secret Wars will be a soft reboot for the MCU, and beginning a new era with a movie that has had two very successful predecessors would be a strategic move.

It would also make sense for Marvel to put this sequel out sooner rather than later. Were Black Panther 3 released in May of 2028, it would be nearly six years after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s November 2022 release date. Compared to the four-year wait between the original and Wakanda Forever, that’s quite a gap. There’s also plenty of story left to tell within this trilogy, given that Wakanda Forever ended with the shocking revelation that King T’Challa had a son, who will presumably be the future of the Black Panther legacy.

July 28, 2028

Surprisingly, Marvel hasn’t confirmed that is in the works, although there has been chatter about the movie since 2023, if not earlier. Like Black Panther 3, Doctor Strange 3’s most recent predecessor, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will have come out in 2022. Assuming Doctor Strange 3 was slated for the MCU’s next confirmed date, July 28, 2028, this would actually be the same six-year gap as there was between the first Doctor Strange and Multiverse of Madness—notably, a gap that Doctor Strange fans had already complained felt too long.

In fairness, the reception of Multiverse of Madness might be weighing on Marvel’s decision, as the movie received significant criticism. Some viewers were frustrated that the focus seemed to primarily be on Wanda Maximoff rather than Doctor Strange, whereas others didn’t mind seeing Wanda but hated how she was characterized and her fate in the movie. Plenty was said about the movie’s handling of depicting the multiverse as well. Nevertheless, it’s clear that many fans are eager for the new Doctor Strange installment, and it wouldn’t be a shock if this movie grabbed the second 2028 release date.

December 15, 2028

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Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is among the MCU’s most underrated movies, and its release date is likely to blame. The movie debuted in 2021 and was therefore one of the first released after Avengers: Endgame—largely seen as one of the MCU’s best movies, in addition to being such a massive finale to the Infinity Saga that it left many wondering what could possibly come next. Moreover, Shang-Chi was the first movie after Endgame that didn’t star an already beloved Avengers character (Spider-Man: Far From Home came out in 2019, and Black Widow released in 2021).

The odds were therefore stacked against the movie, yet it remains among the best MCU films since Endgame, and it absolutely deserves a sequel. Luckily, years ago, although there have been very few updates about the movie since then. With years of waiting and little more than radio silence, it would make sense for Shang-Chi 2 to be on the list of upcoming release dates, particularly 2028 as opposed to 2029. Simu Liu is also confirmed to be returning as Shang-Chi in Doomsday, and he therefore clearly remains important.

May 4, 2029

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps is reportedly in development and has been since last summer. In addition to the star-studded cast of the movie, which itself felt like a demonstration of Marvel’s investment in these characters, First Steps felt like a breath of fresh air within the MCU—one that would almost certainly be followed up by a sequel. Yes, these characters are returning in Doomsday, but there’s little doubt that Marvel will roll out a new movie focused solely on the Fantastic Four.

While there were rumors that Fantastic Four 2 could be slated for the December 2028 release date, and that very well may be the case, it would be a bit poetic if the movie instead came out on May 4, 2029, as that happens to be commonly referred to as ‘Star Wars Day’ (“May the fourth”). With Pedro Pascal serving as the leading man in both First Steps and Star Wars’ The Mandalorian and the upcoming movie The Mandalorian and Grogu, what better day to release his next MCU project than May 4?

July 13, 2029

Finally, the last confirmed MCU release date after Secret Wars is July 13, 2029, and while that date is so far out it’s really anyone’s guess, it would be a great option for Thor 5, particularly following comments from Chris Hemsworth suggest that movie is currently in development. There are undoubtedly some who will say there have been enough Thor movies and it’s time for the MCU to move on, although that doesn’t change the fact that a new Thor movie frankly seems like a slam dunk at the box office.

Like Wakanda Forever, the conclusion of the most recent Thor installment, Thor: Love and Thunder, also set up a future for these movies, as Thor has now adopted a daughter, Love, who also has immense power (played by Hemsworth’s own real-life daughter, notably). Whether this will indeed be the final of the upcoming five mystery movies, or whether any of these are accurate at all, remains to be seen. However, currently, these movies seem like very likely candidates for the MCU’s upcoming confirmed release dates.

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