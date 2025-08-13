After decades of waiting, the X-Men are finally going to get the chance to shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before Marvel Studios begins the casting process, though, there’s the small matter of the team’s role in Avengers: Doomsday. Many of the original Fox actors are returning for one last ride, suiting up to face off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. However, they’re all sure to be gone by the time the X-Men reboot, helmed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, rolls around. At that point, Marvel Studios will be able to kick off a new era and mold the source material’s most popular mutants into anything they want.

Characters who have already had appearances in the MCU, such as Professor X and Wolverine, are sure to continue to have more roles in the future. However, they aren’t the mutants that will have the biggest impact. Here are 10 overpowered X-Men that could break the MCU.

1) Storm

While the original X-Men movies allow Storm to hit a few villains with lightning and create cloud cover now and again, they barely scratch the surface of her powers. She’s an Omega-level mutant that can bend the skies to her will, making her every bit as dangerous as her mentor, Professor X. Just when a battle seems lost, Storm will be there to turn the situation on its head.

2) Magneto

It’s unclear whether Magento will be a friend or foe to the X-Men in the MCU reboot, but he always takes the opportunity to weasel his way into Charles Xavier’s group. Having the Master of Magnetism on their side would be a huge win for the X-Men, as he can shut down the world’s power grid at the drop of a hat, sending humanity back to the Stone Age.

3) Jean Grey

On paper, Jean Grey is one of the most formidable telepaths in the Marvel Universe. When she pairs up with the Phoenix Force, though, few can challenge her. The Phoenix Force is bound to become a problem in the MCU, and when it does, it may set the stage for the inevitable Avengers vs. X-Men event.

4) Legion

Gabrielle Haller has a relationship with Xavier and gets pregnant. Rather than telling her former lover, she keeps the information to herself, and her son, David Haller, grows up to become a disturbed yet powerful mutant. Legion can change reality, but his body houses other identities that use his abilities for their own gain when they take control.

5) Forge

While mutants are the future, technology will always be a major part of society, which is why it’s nice that the X-Men have Forge, who can create any device he can think of. With Sentinels and other weapons in the hands of the government, Forge is going to have his work cut out for him when he makes his live-action debut.

6) Hope Summers

Cable adopts the “mutant messiah” in the future after the Phoenix Force impregnates a woman named Louise Spalding and leaves her child to fend for herself. Hope Summers is sort of every mutant rolled into one, being able to mimic abilities. With the right X-Men around, she can change the MCU forever.

7) Iceman

Iceman doesn’t get a ton of love on the big screen, but the comics treat him with respect. In recent years, Bobby Drake has been classified as an Omega-level mutant after learning to control his abilities and change his body on a molecular level. Since the threats in the MCU are more dangerous than the ones in the X-Men franchise, it’s time for Iceman to get an upgrade.

8) X-Man

If the MCU doesn’t want to go down the Cable route, it can adapt Nate Grey, an alternate version of Scott Summers and Jean’s son. Due to being experimented on by Mister Sinister, X-Man can manipulate matter and energy. He’s also able to read and control minds, making him one of the most versatile mutants in history.

9) Vulcan

Despite being the youngest Summers brother, Gabriel is stronger than both of his siblings, being able to control the energy they weaponize. There is even a moment where Vulcan gets the better of Adam Warlock, who is a powerhouse in the MCU. When the X-Men arrive in the MCU, the villains of the cosmos won’t be safe with Vulcan around.

10) Rogue

Rogue is able to steal other mutants’ abilities by touching them, but her most important theft in Marvel Comics comes at the expense of an MCU staple. Captain Marvel ends up on the wrong end of Rogue’s touch, allowing the mutant to fly, manipulate energy, and utilize superhuman strength. It’s going to be a good day for Carol Danvers when she runs into Rogue.

Which of these X-Men do you want to see in the MCU the most? Is there another mutant that could break the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!