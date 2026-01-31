14 Years On, A Dark Fantasy Franchise is Dominating HBO Max

There is a very familiar dark fantasy movie franchise that is now dominating the streaming charts on HBO Max. Every month, streaming services like HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, and more get fresh movies to stream, and the most popular of these often drift between streaming services multiple times throughout the year. When it comes to franchises, unless they are specifically owned by the streaming service, such as shows like Wednesday that Netflix produced and paid for, they often make the rounds every year, and when they hit a big streamer, fans flock to the movies or shows to catch up on an old favorite.

That has just happened with The Twilight Saga on HBO Max. Currently, FlixPatrol reports that the first Twilight movie is ranked as the third most-watched movie on HBO Max, behind two new movies in The Smashing Machine and One Battle After Another. Meanwhile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon is in sixth place, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 in ninth, and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in tenth.

The Twilight Saga Remains Popular as the Franchise Reboot In Works

The fact that people are still watching The Twilight Saga so many years after it was released is good news for the in-development animated Twilight reboot series. Netflix has a reboot coming to the service that will tell the story from a very different point of view. This new reboot of Twilight will tell the story from Edward Cullen’s point of view. The first part of the story was told in Stephenie Meyer’s 2020 novel Midnight Sun.

Meyer is serving as the executive producer for Midnight Son, while Sinead Daly (Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond) is writing the series. The story will also present several moments that were not in the original movie and novel, including Edward leaving for a time and what happened while he was gone. There is no word yet on when Netflix plans to release the animated series. There is also a chance another sort of reboot could come, especially if Midnight Son is also a success.

With The Hunger Games continuing on with prequel movies, Harry Potter getting a 10-season HBO Max series retelling the entire story in a long-form format, and Percy Jackson’s Disney+ series blowing away the movies, it seems like Twilight could be a massive success if it rebooted the franchise on streaming services. The success of the original Twilight movies on HBO Max proves there is still a massive audience for the romantic dark vampire tales.

