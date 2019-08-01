The 2001: A Space Odyssey HAL Plush Lights Up and Says Ominous “Positive and Uplifting” Phrases

HAL 9000 from Stanley Kubrick’s classic film 2001: A Space Odyssey is one of the least cuddly computers in all of science fiction. However, this 10.5-inch plush changes all that. Not only is HAL cuddly, he also says 1 of 12 random phrases and the eye will light up for 20 seconds when you squeeze the logo at the top.

You can pre-order one of the HAL 9000 plush right here for $29.99 with shipping slated for January. However, before you pull the trigger, you should know a little something about those phrases…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description notes that “unlike the HAL in the film, our plush replica only says positive and uplifting phrases” – which seems even more ominous than HAL’s usual ominous banter. Cuddle at your own risk. And while you’re at it, you might want to grab one of those tiny 2001: A Space Odyssey Dave plush that Hallmark released last year. They’re only $2 at the time of writing.

Speaking of ominous Stanley Kubrick-related products, there have been many replicas of the Overlook Hotel carpet featured in The Shining. An officially licensed pattern based on David Hicks’ original 1960s design can set you back thousands of dollars – and that’s only for a rug version. That makes this doormat seem like an absolute steal.

Indeed, this officially licensed The Shining doormat is available to order here for only $34.99 with free shipping. It even incorporates a “Welcome to the Overlook Hotel” design, which should help make your guests feel right at home. You can take your horror hospitality game a step further by putting the number 237 on your bathroom door – explaining to your guests that they should avoid that room at all costs.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.