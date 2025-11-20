Movies

Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Major Streaming Services This Weekend (November 21st)

If you’re looking forward to the weekend that’s just around the corner, and you hope to have some new movies or TV shows on the agenda, there are a lot of exciting streaming additions over the next couple of days that are worth paying attention to. Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, and all of the other major streamers have revealed their plans for the weekend, and they include some returning TV hits and a popular action movie franchise.

Things got started on Thursday morning with a couple of big returning shows on Netflix. The streamer released the second season of Mike Schur’s hit comedy series A Man on the Inside, starring Ted Danson, as well as the fourth installment of animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Thursday also brought the entire Expendables movie franchise to Peacock’s streaming lineup.

On Friday, families with young kids will get a holiday treat in the form of the PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace Special on Paramount+.

Below, you can find the complete lineup of this weekend’s streaming service arrivals.

Thursday, November 20th

NETFLIX
A Man on the Inside: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Follies (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX
Missing (2023)
Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK
A Different Breed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Purina)
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Expend4bles
Southern Charm, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

HULU
I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Last Rider

Friday, November 21st

NETFLIX
Marry Christmas
Mistletoe Mixup
ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran — NETFLIX FILM
Train Dreams — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+
Biography: Dolly Parton
A Day Late and a Dollar Short
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup
A House on Fire Tempting Fate
Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode

HBO MAX
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK
BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

HULU
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere
YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)

PARAMOUNT+
PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace special
Rocketman

TUBI
Married to a Balla 2

Saturday, November 22nd

DISNEY+
A Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)

HBO MAX
Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK
Miss Universo 2021 (Telemundo)

HULU
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3
Under Fire (2025)

Sunday, November 23rd

TUBI
The Mist

