Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Major Streaming Services This Weekend (November 21st)

If you’re looking forward to the weekend that’s just around the corner, and you hope to have some new movies or TV shows on the agenda, there are a lot of exciting streaming additions over the next couple of days that are worth paying attention to. Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, and all of the other major streamers have revealed their plans for the weekend, and they include some returning TV hits and a popular action movie franchise.

Things got started on Thursday morning with a couple of big returning shows on Netflix. The streamer released the second season of Mike Schur’s hit comedy series A Man on the Inside, starring Ted Danson, as well as the fourth installment of animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Thursday also brought the entire Expendables movie franchise to Peacock’s streaming lineup.

On Friday, families with young kids will get a holiday treat in the form of the PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace Special on Paramount+.

Below, you can find the complete lineup of this weekend’s streaming service arrivals.

Thursday, November 20th

NETFLIX

A Man on the Inside: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Follies (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Missing (2023)

Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK

A Different Breed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Purina)

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expend4bles

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

HULU

I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Last Rider

Friday, November 21st

NETFLIX

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran — NETFLIX FILM

Train Dreams — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Biography: Dolly Parton

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

A House on Fire Tempting Fate

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode

HBO MAX

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

HULU

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)

PARAMOUNT+

PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace special

Rocketman

TUBI

Married to a Balla 2

Saturday, November 22nd

DISNEY+

A Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)

HBO MAX

Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK

Miss Universo 2021 (Telemundo)

HULU

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3

Under Fire (2025)

Sunday, November 23rd

TUBI

The Mist