2025’s Only $2 Billion Movie Finally Has A US Release Date (& It’s Coming Soon)

This year has seen some sizable box office hits, but the highest-grossing of them all (so far) isn’t A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, or any other Hollywood release. That honor goes to the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2, which currently stands at $2.2 billion globally. Audiences around the world seem to love it, and soon more American viewers will get an opportunity to see what all the buzz is about. Per The Hollywood Reporter, an English-language dub of Ne Zha 2 will be released in U.S. theaters on August 22nd. It will be presented in IMAX, 3D, “and other premium large formats.” Michelle Yeoh will star “in a lead voice role.”

“I’m honored to be part of Ne Zha 2, a landmark in Chinese animation and a powerful reminder of how universal our stories can be,” Yeoh said regarding her involvement in Ne Zha 2. “Sharing this with audiences in English is such a joy, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder, heart, spectacular artistry, and magic of this film on the big screen.”

Released over the Chinese New Year back in late January, Ne Zha 2 quickly became a surprise box office phenomenon. As of this writing, it’s the fifth highest-grossing film worldwide of all time, trailing only Titanic, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar. It didn’t take long for Ne Zha 2 to overtake Pixar’s Inside Out 2 as the biggest animated film ever. The sequel has proven to be a much larger draw than its predecessor, which earned $742.7 million worldwide.

Based on the Chinese story Investiture of the Gods, Ne Zha 2 continues the story of the franchise’s titular character, a young demigod. The film has earned critical acclaim, with people praising its compelling narrative and stunning visuals. The original Chinese-language version received a limited theatrical release in the U.S. back in February.

Distributor A24 has seemingly picked a great release date for Ne Zha 2. By late August, the summer movie season has wound down and there aren’t as many high-profile titles vying for audiences’ attention. While there will likely be some notable releases playing that weekend, Ne Zha 2 should stand out thanks to its critical reception and box office prowess. Premiering over what’s typically a slower window in the U.S. will likely allow Ne Zha 2 to be a decent draw as American audiences make plans to check it out. This summer has already seen a handful of family films find a great deal of success, and putting Ne Zha 2 out just as summer break wraps up could give the multiplex another one this season.

Depending on how much Ne Zha 2 adds to its global total after the English-language release, it could end up being 2025’s highest-grossing film. At this point, the only upcoming movie that truly stands a chance at surpassing Ne Zha 2 is Avatar: Fire and Ash. The first two installments in James Cameron’s sci-fi franchise crossed $2 billion worldwide each, and unless audiences have lost interest in Pandora, it stands reason to believe the third installment will follow suit. But $2.2+ billion is an astronomical haul, and no movie (not even one directed by James Cameron) is guaranteed to make that much. Ne Zha could rule over the entire box office this year.