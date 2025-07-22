2025’s Only $2 Billion Dollar Movie Hypes U.S Release With New Trailer

There’s only been one movie to be able to cross the two billion dollar mark at the global box office this year, and now it’s coming to theaters in the United States in a whole new way as Ne Zha 2 has dropped the first trailer ahead of its English dub release. You might not have heard about it, but Ne Zha 2 is not only the most financially successful feature film releases of the year, but it’s one of the biggest films of all time. Throughout China alone, the sequel quickly broke one box office record after another during its initial run.

Ne Zha 2 did gangbusters at the box office throughout its initial run in China, and continued through that success with its international releases. Now it’s going to get a whole new shot at theaters as A24 has teamed up with Chinese company CMC Pictures to bring an English dub of the film to United States theaters. Hitting our screens later this August, Ne Zha 2 has dropped a new trailer to help celebrate its English release that you can check out below.

When Does Ne Zha 2 Come Out in the U.S.?

Distributed by A24 and CMC Pictures (the first time the two companies have worked together), Ne Zha 2‘s English dub release will be hitting on August 22nd in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will be leading the dub cast for the film, but the rest of the cast has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. As for leading the film, “I’m honored to be part of Ne Zha 2, a landmark in Chinese animation and a powerful reminder of how universal our stories can be,” Yeoh stated. “Sharing this with audiences in English is such a joy, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder, heart, spectacular artistry, and magic of this film on the big screen.”

Films like Disney’s live-action Lilo and Stitch remake might have had a lot of success with its own billion dollar performance at the box office this year, but Ne Zha 2 has completely overshadowed it. The film currently sits as the fifth highest grossing movie of all time with $2.2 billion USD, and has only been beaten by Avatar, Avangers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water and Titanic. It’s overtaken the likes of Star Wars and others Avengers films to reach this major box office milestone.

What Is Ne Zha 2?

It’s a massive success for China, and even more so considering that the animated film is a sequel to Ne Zha, which first hit back in 2019. Written and directed by Yang Yu, Ne Zha 2 continues to adapt The Investiture of the Gods, a series of classic stories written during China’s Ming dynasty. Ne Zha 2‘s release in the United States could be what helps it beat out Titanic in the future, so fans are going to want to keep an eye on the year’s most surprising success at the box office. It goes to show the power a truly notable animated film can have in theaters, and really does make for a good sign for the future.

As for what it’s about, Ne Zha 2 was originally teased as such for its run in China, “After the heavenly lightning, although Ne Zha and Ao Bing survived by becoming Spirits, they would soon dissipate completely. Taiyi plans to rebuild Ne Zha and Ao Bing’s mortal bodies with the Seven-colored Precious Lotus. However, during the process of reconstruction, numerous obstacles arise. What will become of the fate of Ne Zha and Ao Bing?”