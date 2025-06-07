One Of The Best Zombie Sequels Ever Is Streaming Free (And Fans Are Finally Watching It)

It’s a great time to be a zombie movie fan. Netflix made waves last month when it added Train to Busan to its streaming lineup, giving subscribers the chance to enjoy an undead thrill-ride for the ages. This month, the attention as turned to Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later franchise, which reinvigorated the genre 23 years ago and is set to make a theatrical comeback this summer.
After being largely unavailable on streaming for years, 28 Days Later recently popped up on Pluto TV, making the film free to watch and more accessible than ever before. That movie’s sequel, 28 Weeks Later, has also made some streaming waves of late. The 2007 sequel, from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, was added to Hulu’s lineup on June 1st. It’s also available on Tubi (another free streaming service), and those viewers have combined with Hulu subscribers to make 28 Weeks Later one of the hottest titles in streaming right now.
JustWatch publishes weekly streaming rankings that reportedly gather data from more than 50 million streaming users, tracking the various services to see what titles people are watching the most. According to the JustWatch rankings for the past week, 28 Weeks Later is the seventh-most popular film in streaming, thanks to the folks watching on both Hulu and Tubi.
This kind of streaming success bodes well for Danny Boyle’s return to the world of zombies. 28 Years Later hits theaters in just a couple of weeks, bowing on June 20th, and the buzz surrounding the franchise is as loud as it’s ever been.
New Horror Movies on Tubi
28 Weeks Later might be one of the most popular films available on Tubi right now, but it’s far from the only good movie on the free service. At the start of June, Tubi added dozens of new films to its lineup, including hits like Anchorman, Jackie Brown, and Puss in Boots. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s June 1st additions below!
Have you revisited 28 Days Later or 28 Weeks Later since their big streaming boom this week? Let us know in the comments!