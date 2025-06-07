One Of The Best Zombie Sequels Ever Is Streaming Free (And Fans Are Finally Watching It)

It’s a great time to be a zombie movie fan. Netflix made waves last month when it added Train to Busan to its streaming lineup, giving subscribers the chance to enjoy an undead thrill-ride for the ages. This month, the attention as turned to Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later franchise, which reinvigorated the genre 23 years ago and is set to make a theatrical comeback this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After being largely unavailable on streaming for years, 28 Days Later recently popped up on Pluto TV, making the film free to watch and more accessible than ever before. That movie’s sequel, 28 Weeks Later, has also made some streaming waves of late. The 2007 sequel, from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, was added to Hulu’s lineup on June 1st. It’s also available on Tubi (another free streaming service), and those viewers have combined with Hulu subscribers to make 28 Weeks Later one of the hottest titles in streaming right now.

Play video

JustWatch publishes weekly streaming rankings that reportedly gather data from more than 50 million streaming users, tracking the various services to see what titles people are watching the most. According to the JustWatch rankings for the past week, 28 Weeks Later is the seventh-most popular film in streaming, thanks to the folks watching on both Hulu and Tubi.

This kind of streaming success bodes well for Danny Boyle’s return to the world of zombies. 28 Years Later hits theaters in just a couple of weeks, bowing on June 20th, and the buzz surrounding the franchise is as loud as it’s ever been.

New Horror Movies on Tubi

28 Weeks Later might be one of the most popular films available on Tubi right now, but it’s far from the only good movie on the free service. At the start of June, Tubi added dozens of new films to its lineup, including hits like Anchorman, Jackie Brown, and Puss in Boots. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s June 1st additions below!

1982

50/50

88 Minutes

A Knight’s Tale

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Alone in the Dark

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

B.A.P.S.

Baggage Claim

Ballad of Davy Crockett

Battleship

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Big Trouble in Little China

Blue Beetle

Brahms: The Boy II

Burlesque

Certain Women

Chariots of Fire

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleaner

Clouds of Sils Maria

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Columbus

Daddy Day Care

Date and Switch

Deadstream

Delivery Man

Demolition Man

Divergent

Double Cross

Elysium

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Frankie & Alice

Free State of Jones

Friday the 13th (1980)

From Prada to Nada

Frozen

Fury

Hustle & Flow

Get Fast

Get Out

Gimme Shelter

Girl With All the Gifts

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hannibal Rising

Hereditary

House on Haunted Hill

In the Line of Fire

Jackass Number Two

Jackie Brown

Jaws

Jet Li’s Fearless

John Henry

Joy Ride

Jumper

Kong: Skull Island

La Llorona

Leatherface

Little Fish (2020)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Lone Survivor

Love & Basketball

Love and Monsters

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Madea’s Witness Protection

Malcolm X

Miss Sloane

Mom and Dad

Moonfall

Moonlight

Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy

Ninja Assassin

No Good Deed (2014)

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Overboard (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Panda Plan

Personal Shopper

Phoenix (2014)

Phone Booth

Piranha 3-D

Pixels

Puss in Boots

Raw Deal

Red 2

Run All Night

Secondhand Lions

Set It Off

Shooter

Soul Food

Stand Up Guys

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard Homecoming

Stonewall (2015)

Superfly

Swiss Army Man

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Texas Chainsaw 3D

The Djinn

The First Purge

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Impossible

The Inspection

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lodge

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Neverending Story

The Other Guys

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Right Stuff

The Seven Five

The Specialist

The Spectacular Now

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

The Thin Blue Line

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

The Wedding Ringer

Then You Run

Under Seige

Under Seige 2: Dark Territory

Waiting to Exhale

Welcome to the Jungle

What’s Love Got to Do With It

White Boy Rick

White Chicks

White House Down

Wild Horses

You Can’t Live Forever

You Got Served

Have you revisited 28 Days Later or 28 Weeks Later since their big streaming boom this week? Let us know in the comments!