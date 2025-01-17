Amazon’s 4K Blu-ray 3 for $33 Deal Ends January 20th

If you didn’t add enough Blu-rays to your collection over the holidays, you can make up for it in a big way with a deal on Amazon that offers three top tier 4K Blu-rays of your choice for $33. That’s only $11 each for films like Oppenheimer, Dune Part Two, Blade Runner 2049, Nightmare On Elm Street, Barbie, The Batman, Evil Dead Rise, The Shining, North by Northwest and much, much more. Additional details can be found below.

You can shop the entire 4K Blu–ray sale here on Amazon until 11:59 pm PT / 2:59am ET on January 20th / 21st. Note that titles can be added and removed from the sale at any time. While you’re at it, you might want to check out another huge Blu-ray sale that’s happening on Arrow Video 4K Blu-ray releases. Classics like Robocop, The Warriors, Trick ‘r Treat, Conan the Barbarian, Demolition Man, Hellraiser, Donny Darko, and much more are currently 50% off. If you want to see what the hottest Blu-rays are at the moment, check out the links below.

As you’ll see via Amaon’s bestsellers, Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the beloved Broadway stage musical Wicked is burning up the sales charts on Blu-ray at the moment. Unfortunately, it isn’t part of the 3 for $33 deal, but you can score the 4K version for $29.95 (25% off) here on Amazon now. It comes with a huge list of special features that you can find below.