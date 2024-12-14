7 Good Christmas Movies to Watch That Aren’t Elf

Another year, another chance to try and agree on a Christmas movie to watch with the family. Christmas movies are a little unique because many new ones are made each year, but they rarely achieve legendary status or become major classics. Many viewers find themselves caught in the middle – uninterested in watching a family favorite like Elf for the 100th time, but also unwilling to dive into the latest animated adventure or Hallmark drama of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To top it all off, Christmas movies can be difficult to keep track of when they’re not new and not classic. These films can only be recommended for about six weeks per year at most, so if you don’t get around to it by December 25th, you have to keep it in mind for nearly a year. Fortunately, this list can help jog your memory. It consists of some of the best Christmas movies that are great, but just happen to be a little obscure, or are still on their way to becoming classics. Read on for the top 7 picks, and be sure to save this link in a reminder for next year just in case you don’t get to them all.

Office Christmas Party (2016)

If there’s time for an R-rated movie at your Christmas celebration, this is a great pick. Office Christmas Party proves that a movie doesn’t necessarily need to be wholesome to espouse the themes of the holiday – unity, gratitude and generosity. That’s good, because the R-rating is what really makes this movie funny. This raunchy comedy has an all-star cast, including some names that have become even bigger in the years since its premiere. It is not on any subscription-based streamers this year, but it is available to rent or purchase on PVOD stores like Apple TV.

Love the Coopers (2015)

Love the Coopers follows the familiar formula of a family Christmas comedy, but for some reason it never reached the same heights as comparable movies like The Family Stone. It’s worth a watch, and a quick glance at the cast should make it an easy sell, too. The movie even reunites The Office stars Ed Helms and Jake Lacey, making it a certified “comfort-watch.” Love the Coopers is streaming now on Paramount+.

Iron Man 3 (2013)

With 34 films to date, it’s a little surprising that Iron Man 3 is the only one to become a “Christmas movie.” The story is set around the holidays and even takes Tony Stark away from California for a lot of the run-time, allowing him to encounter snow. This is an easy crowd-pleaser and a great way for casual fans to look back on how far the MCU has come. Iron Man 3 is streaming now on Disney+.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970)

If you tend to watch the big hits every holiday season, you’re probably sick of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. However, you can still get a taste of that nostalgic stop-motion animation while watching something different with Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town. For some reason, this special gets less play than Rudolph, but it’s a great take on the story of Saint Nicholas that will engage kids hungry for more lore. You can stream the movie now on Prime Video.

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Another underrated take on the Christmas comedy about a zany family, Home for the Holidays was directed by star Jodie Foster. It was a critical success in its time, earning particular praise for its cast including Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Bancroft, Dylan McDermott, Geraldine Chaplin, Steve Guttenberg and Claire Danes. You can stream the movie now on Paramount+.

Happiest Season (2020)

Happiest Season is already on its way to becoming a classic yearly rewatch in many households, judging by comments online, but if you haven’t gotten to it yet, this is your sign. It stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as a couple going home to spend Chrismas with Harper’s (Davis) family, even though she hasn’t come out to them as a lesbian yet. The movie stays incredibly funny without shying away from any of the heartbreak underlying a plot like this. It was released as a Hulu original, and is still available to stream there this year.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Finally, if you’re looking for something that is “technically a Christmas movie” in a Die Hard type of way, consider Catch Me If You Can. If nothing else, this is a strong choice because it’s such a great movie by any measure that it will captivate almost any room full of people, regardless of your family demographics. It’s considered a career highlight for Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Steven Spielberg. It’s available to stream now on Prime Video and Paramount+.