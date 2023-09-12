Encounters: Netflix Releases Trailer for Alien Docu-Series

Amblin Entertainment and Netflix have teamed up for a new alien series called Encounters, which debuts on September 27th.

Aliens have been at the forefront of a lot of conversations as of late, thanks in large part to the whistleblower that testified in front of congress about the existence of extraterrestrials earlier this summer. Those testimonies came after years and years of alien conspiracy documentaries capturing our attention on TV. Now, with new evidence out in the world, Netflix is bringing yet another alien show into the spotlight.

The series is called Encounters, and it's a four-part event that is set to debut on Netflix on September 27th. On Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled the official trailer for Encounters, which you can watch in the video below.

Here's how Netflix describes the new Encounters series:

"ENCOUNTERS, directed by Yon Motskin (Generation Hustle) and executive produced by Amblin Television, Emmy-winning Boardwalk Pictures and Vice Studios, is a landmark four-part series that travels the globe to explore four extraordinary true stories of encounters with otherworldly phenomena. Each cinematic and deeply-researched episode tells a single story: strange lights in the sky over small-town Texas; submersible space crafts haunting a coastal Welsh village; an alien encounter with schoolchildren in Zimbabwe; non-human intelligence reportedly interfering with a nuclear power plant in Japan.

"As told from the perspective of firsthand experiencers – in the places where the sightings occurred – and guided by cutting-edge scientists and military personnel, the series goes beyond the science to highlight the profoundly human impact of these encounters on lives, families, and communities. A timely and timeless cosmic detective story, what will be revealed from this puzzle of seemingly unrelated encounters across different places, times, and cultures is a set of uncanny similarities, and one astonishing truth: extraterrestrial encounters are global, awe-inspiring, and unlike anything we've ever imagined."

Encounters is directed by Yon Motskin. Executive producers include Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Andrew Freston, Danny Gabai, Derek Mead, Jason Koebler, and Yon Motskin. Patrick Altema serves as co-executive producer.

