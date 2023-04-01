James Gunn Pays Tribute to Slither on Its Anniversary

James Gunn may be busy with his new duties with Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, but he still has time to check social media. Gunn has been spending his time in between finishing up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and his work at DC Studios. He recently revealed that he's indeed directing Superman: Legacy and has been debunking casting rumors left and right. Now, Gunn is taking the time to share a post on the anniversary of one of his first films, Slither. Gunn took to Twitter to share a still from the film with the caption, "On this date in 2006, my directorial debut Slither was released." Fond memories with Rooker, @NathanFillion, @ElizabethBanks, & @GreggHenry88.

James Gunn's Next Film is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gunn's next film will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel Studios describes the film as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians"

What is director James Gunn After That?

James Gunn is officially announced that he is directing the next Superman movie, Superman: Legacy which will hit theaters on July 11th, 2025. Gunn and Safran recently took over as the co-CEOs of DC Studios last year and when the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

