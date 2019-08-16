A Heartfelt Birthday Post Proves Kevin Smith’s Friendship with Ben Affleck is on the Rise

Happy Birthday, Ben Affleck! DC’s previous Batman turned 47 yesterday, and fans and friends alike have taken to the Internet to honor the actor’s special day. A recent post comes from Affleck’s longtime friend, Kevin Smith. The two have worked together on multiple films ever since Affleck appeared in Smith’s Mallrats back in 1995. Sadly, the two had a falling out and didn’t speak for about ten years, but were recently reunited thanks to Smith’s upcoming film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

“Happy Birthday @benaffleck! Thanks for not only building the View Askewniverse with me all those years ago, but also for coming back and resurrecting Holden McNeil in @jayandsilentbob Reboot! You elevated the flick with one of my favorite scenes I’ve ever shot! But most of all, thanks for answering that text; I’d really missed you. #KevinSmith #benaffleck #birthday #JayAndSilentBobReboot,” Smith wrote.

Last month, Smith shared the story of how entertainment journalist Kevin McCarthy asked Affleck about making a potential appearance in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. McCarthy’s line of questioning persuaded Smith to reach out and extend an olive branch to Affleck. The two exchanged texts, and now Chasing Amy fans everywhere are going to be graced with more Holden on the big screen.

Many people commented on Smith’s birthday post, including McCarthy:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Affleck was the bomb in Reboot!,” @kevinmccarthytv replied.

“The reunion we all needed,” @parkerrcook added.

“Aw man this makes me really happy to read!,” @kyledhiggins wrote.

In addition to Affleck, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting first-timers showing up in the movie, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.