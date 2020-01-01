Movies

A Quiet Place Fans Are Flipping Out Over Cillian Murphy’s Rugged Look In Part II Trailer

With the debut of the sequel story trailer for the successful A Quiet Place horror movie, A Quiet Place: Part 2 is looking to continue the story of the post-apocalyptic universe that has monsters crawling around every corner, picking up on any noise they may hear. With John Krasinski’s character dying at the tail end of the previous film, Cillian Murphy is looking to be introduced as a new supporting character that the Abbott family will come into contact with.

Now, fans are letting their thoughts known about the actor’s brand new rugged look, with some far more enthusiastic than others!

The synopsis for the sequel reads: “The Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski and exective producced by Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus. The film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Krasinski, and is based on characters created by Bryan Woods and scott Beck. The sequel once again stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe with franchise newcomers Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou joining the fray.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released on March 20, 2020.

