A Quiet Place Fans Are Flipping Out Over Cillian Murphy’s Rugged Look In Part II Trailer

With the debut of the sequel story trailer for the successful A Quiet Place horror movie, A Quiet Place: Part 2 is looking to continue the story of the post-apocalyptic universe that has monsters crawling around every corner, picking up on any noise they may hear. With John Krasinski’s character dying at the tail end of the previous film, Cillian Murphy is looking to be introduced as a new supporting character that the Abbott family will come into contact with.

Now, fans are letting their thoughts known about the actor’s brand new rugged look, with some far more enthusiastic than others!

The synopsis for the sequel reads: “The Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.“

A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski and exective producced by Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus. The film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Krasinski, and is based on characters created by Bryan Woods and scott Beck. The sequel once again stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe with franchise newcomers Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou joining the fray.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released on March 20, 2020.

Everything I Never Knew I Needed

bearded, tattooed, rugged cillian murphy in a quiet place part 2 is everything i never knew i needed. pic.twitter.com/8pe5fTPJxQ — kayleigh (@benscallum) January 1, 2020

Coming To Save Us All

Cillian Murphy in A Quiet Place: Part II is coming to save us all in 2020 pic.twitter.com/HtYLWcpY54 — 𝖑 𝖞 𝖓 𝖘 𝖊 𝖞 ⚔️ 𝖋 𝖗 𝖆 𝖟 𝖊 𝖗 (@dracarysdemon) January 1, 2020

Already Trending In The UK

The trailer for A Quiet Place 2 has been out for less than an hour and Cillian Murphy is already trending in the UK for being hot. pic.twitter.com/WDlPKYTflX — J (@DullSkuggery2) January 1, 2020

Hyped!

I’ll say this as loudly as I can on here…🗣 CILLIAN MURPHY IN A QUIET PLACE PART 2 HAS ME HYPED! Genius actor and CHILLING trailer pic.twitter.com/tyaZxian4I — Angel Amaral (@BluRayAngel) January 1, 2020

Already Owns 2020

Cillian Murphy with a beard and tattooed in A Quiet Place part 2 already owns 2020 pic.twitter.com/8Co2eeVoac — sele ‎⎊ | telephone love bot (@jonasvodkas) January 1, 2020

Talking About For Months

Cillian Murphy in A Quiet Place 2 kinda makes me wanna join film Twitter cuz this is all I’m gonna be talking about for months!! pic.twitter.com/onFwL3WYfv — jas ☀️ (@xsunnyfx) January 1, 2020

Looks AMAZING

Trailer for A QUIET PLACE 2 just played and everybody went “SHHH”. Cillian Murphy‘s character looks AMAZING. Can’t wait. — The Names Dreww (@_andrwvla) December 27, 2019

It Was A Surprise

Realizing halfway through the quiet place part 2 trailer that the scruffy dude was Cillian Murphy really fucked my shit up — 🚀Aeron🚀 (@mixer_lewis) January 1, 2020

Those Cheekbones

Cillian Murphy and his cheekbones sculpted by the gods will be in A Quiet Place 2 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/uICU4Mb9zQ — Men in White Shirts (@meninwhiteshirt) January 1, 2020

Talk About The Special Boy