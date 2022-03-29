Adam Sandler Voices Support for Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

Following the on-stage smack of Chris Rock by Will Smith, Hollywood and film fans haven’t been able to talk about much else, even with the impending arrival of a new Marvel series. As reactions and recaps of what happened that Oscar night continue to pour in, many have been voicing their support for the stand-up comedian with the latest being Rock’s frequent co-star Adam Sandler. Earlier today Sandler took to Instagram and posted a promotional photo for Rock’s world stand-up tour, simply writing in the caption: “Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy!”

Rock and Sandler first worked together for many years on Saturday Night Live, resulting in their continued collaborations that went to the big screen and onto even more television shows. The pair both starred in Sandler’s remake of The Longest Yard, sharing the screen again in You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Grown Ups, and Grown Ups 2. Even as Sandler has made a shift to making Netflix original content Rock has appeared alongside him, appearing in Sandy Wexler and sharing the spotlight with Sandler in The Week Of. The 2018 comedy saw the two as fathers of children getting married, with their opposing personalities clashing along the way.

In a surprising piece of irony, the production notes for The Week Of from Netflix feature a quote from director Robert Smigel who noted: “It’s a different energy for Rock, more reactive…a little more like real-life Chris than you normally see. But we found places to give him funny lines. … Because his character doesn’t really connect with anyone else in the film, it worked to give him acerbic observational comments throughout the film. And we also discovered it’s fun to see Chris Rock get hurt once in a while.”

The incident between Rock and Smith took place during The Academy Awards after the comedian told a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock’s comment about PInkett Smith’s haircut seemed to go over not great in the room but the entire vibe changed when Smith walked onto the stage and started the physical altercation. Smith would go on to win the Best Actor Oscar that night, apologizing to The Academy during his speech but not addressing Rock by name; he would later release a public statement where he apologizes to Rock as well.

