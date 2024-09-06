Could Agatha Harkness Cameo in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Between blockbuster new movies and landmark Disney+ series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into some major uncharted territory in the next few years. The next project confirmed to be in the pipeline is Agatha All Along, a new Disney+ series centering around the continued adventures of WandaVision's Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). While the spooky vibes and larger mystical connections have dominated the conversation around Agatha All Along thus far, there is also the question of Agatha's potential long-term future in the MCU, especially when juxtaposed with her brief Marvel Comics tenure. In particular, especially for those who know Agatha's comics history — could she maybe make a cameo in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

First Steps, which is scheduled to be released in the summer of next year, aims to reintroduce Marvel's First Family to a whole new generation of viewers, while also leaning into the team's 1960s aesthetic in their initial run of the comics. As such, it has been confirmed that First Steps takes place in a different universe than the main MCU, which theoretically opens the door for a number of MCU characters to make radical new appearances in the film. In the comics, Agatha was originally introduced in 1970's Fantastic Four #94 as a babysitter for Reed Richards and Sue Storm's young son, Franklin Richards.

Considering the fact that that element of Agatha's character has yet to be explored in the MCU (outside of her joking in WandaVision about being bad at babysitting children), and the proximity of Agatha All Along and First Steps' release, a cameo from Hahn could be a fun way to surprise viewers and differentiate the Fantastic Four's world from our own. While there's still no telling at this point if Franklin does factor into First Steps, even a brief cameo from Agatha in Reed and Sue's world could accomplish the same thing. After all, we already saw a version of what '60s Agatha would look like through WandaVision's sitcom-themed warps in reality. Hahn herself recently said that she would only cross over into larger parts of the MCU if it were "necessary and juicy" — and something as visually distinct and thematically different as The Fantastic Four: First Steps could very well fit the bill.

What Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps About?

Plot details have not been revealed for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the film stars Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, with Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and John Malkovich in currently-unknown roles.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained in a 2023 interview. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on July 25, 2025.