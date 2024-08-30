Kathryn Hahn Teases Musical Aspect of Agatha All Along: “Things Come Out With Melodies”

Agatha All Along in the eagerly anticipated WandaVision spinoff coming to Disney+ next month, but the series will be doing it with a song. Star Kathryn Hahn told Rolling Stone that not only did the series get Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez to write music for the show, but there will be singing — or, as she put it “things come out with melodies” — though she wouldn’t confirm exactly who does the singing and how often.

In the interview, Hahn revealed the things that she had on her wish list for Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaefer in the series and while she wanted to not lose Agatha’s “acerbic nastiness”, she also wanted to keep the camp up and preserve the performance elements of WandaVision, including music.

“Our wishes aligned. I wanted [Agatha] to not lose her acerbic nastiness. I wanted to actually see what lies beneath that weird, hard, mean shell,” Hahn said. “And also to have some music, keep the camp up. All the costume changes, all the stuff that I really loved about WandaVision, the element of performance in her — she really is a great old-school actor who loves putting on the ritz. I wanted that to be part of her still.”

When asked if there is singing in Agatha All Along, Hahn confirmed: “Yeah. People open their mouths. And things come out with melodies. I can’t say how many, how often, who, whatever.”

Hahn Has Already Sang A Recap of the Entire Marvel Cinematic Universe

Of course, Hahn already has a little bit of experience with singing and the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and no, we don’t mean the now iconic “Agatha All Along” bop from WandaVision that was written by Anderson-Lopez and Lopez and performed by Hahn, Lopez, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White in the seventh episode of that series. Earlier this year during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hahn got fans all caught up on the history of the MCU with a hilarious song so fans don’t need to cram every Marvel movie and television show before Agatha All Along arrives.

What is Agatha: All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

“In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.”

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th on Disney+.