Movies

Disney Fans Are Upset Aladdin Is Wearing a Shirt

Fans got their best look yet at Disney’s live-action Aladdin thanks to a batch of photos that […]

By

Fans got their best look yet at Disney’s live-action Aladdin thanks to a batch of photos that dropped today, and while the photos offer a tantalizing look at the upcoming film as well as characters such as Genie, Jasmine, Jafar, and Aladdin himself they’ve also left fans with a lot of questions.

Specifically? Fans want to know why Aladdin (Mena Massoud) is wearing a shirt underneath his vest. In the photos, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, Massoud’s titular hero is seen dressed very similarly as his animated counterpart save for one really curious addition: a long sleeved cream-colored shirt with black pinstripes. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans will recall, in the animated classic, Aladdin does not wear a shirt. Instead, wears a simple purple vest, though that itself ruffles a few feathers when people realized that he doesn’t have nipples (yes, that’s a thing people have commented on.) The addition of a shirt then gets quite a bit of attention and while the costume doesn’t look bad — people have largely had good things to say about Aladdin’s appearance in the images — it does have people shook, taking to social media to wonder why Disney is giving fans a somewhat overdressed well-meaning thief.

Here’s a roundup of some of those questions — a few of which overlap with fans’ wonder why Jafar is “hot”, a question we dig a bit more deeply into here.

What would The CW have done?

We need to Henry Cavill’s moustache this situation.

Mad

To be fair, it does get cold at night in the desert…

The Real Issue

Still no nipples

Cancelled

Niles Crane, is it you?

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts