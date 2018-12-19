Disney Fans Are Upset Aladdin Is Wearing a Shirt

Fans got their best look yet at Disney’s live-action Aladdin thanks to a batch of photos that dropped today, and while the photos offer a tantalizing look at the upcoming film as well as characters such as Genie, Jasmine, Jafar, and Aladdin himself they’ve also left fans with a lot of questions.

Specifically? Fans want to know why Aladdin (Mena Massoud) is wearing a shirt underneath his vest. In the photos, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, Massoud’s titular hero is seen dressed very similarly as his animated counterpart save for one really curious addition: a long sleeved cream-colored shirt with black pinstripes. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans will recall, in the animated classic, Aladdin does not wear a shirt. Instead, wears a simple purple vest, though that itself ruffles a few feathers when people realized that he doesn’t have nipples (yes, that’s a thing people have commented on.) The addition of a shirt then gets quite a bit of attention and while the costume doesn’t look bad — people have largely had good things to say about Aladdin’s appearance in the images — it does have people shook, taking to social media to wonder why Disney is giving fans a somewhat overdressed well-meaning thief.

Here’s a roundup of some of those questions — a few of which overlap with fans’ wonder why Jafar is “hot”, a question we dig a bit more deeply into here.

What would The CW have done?

The CW definitely wouldn’t have put that shirt on Aladdin — Oliver Sava (@OliverSava) December 19, 2018

We need to Henry Cavill’s moustache this situation.

Disney needs to digitally erase Aladdin’s shirt like Warner Bros. did with Henry Cavill’s mustache. pic.twitter.com/pJYbzkqgDY — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) December 19, 2018

Mad

I’m not as mad about Genie as I am about Aladdin wearing a shirt ? — ? miss elric? (@maddyelric) December 19, 2018

To be fair, it does get cold at night in the desert…

The new live action Aladdin film.

1) Aladdin didn’t wear a sleeveless windbreaker with a Woolies striped shirt. He lived in the desert!

2) Will Smith. So many questions. So so many questions. ???‍♂️??‍♂️#Aladdin #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/qDL4CXo5xU — Papa Smurf (@Njabulo85) December 19, 2018

The Real Issue

Me: I can’t believe they didn’t make Shego green for the Kim possible reboot! How dare they?!



Also me: so what if the genie in the new Aladdin movie isn’t blue. It’s not a big deal. Calm down. The real issue is that Aladdin is wearing a shirt!



I hate myself ????? — Andrea Guzman (@Drea_225) December 19, 2018

Still no nipples

I’m ok with the Jasmine casting cause she beautiful.. BUT 1) Aladdin wearing a shirt right now, maybe it’s for the magazine.. everyone wants to know if Aladdin will have nipples in this ????? and 2) Genie one is weird…but I have to give it some time. — Sivackshan Lingasamy (@Siva0227) December 19, 2018

Cancelled

aladdin is wearing a shirt, this movie is void https://t.co/QMj1KTn33c — LeeAnna (@leedee06) December 19, 2018

Niles Crane, is it you?