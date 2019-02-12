‘Aladdin’ Fans Keep Turning Will Smith’s Genie Into Shrek

If you’ve signed on social media at any point within the past 24 hours, you’ll know by now that Will Smith’s take on the Genie from Aladdin is one of the hottest topics circulating. Now, for whatever reason, the internet has decided to turn the blue-skinned character into Shrek — and the results are far from disappointing.

As of now, two of the doctored images have gone viral — one featuring Smith’s face on a still from Shrek and another where Smith’s Genie has been doctored to look like the lovable ogre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Damn will smith is playing gene and shrek that’s crazy pic.twitter.com/mkU55Mf9Y1 — Khalifa Downey Jr (@5lefaa_) February 11, 2019

According to Aladdin director Guy Ritchie, they tried going with a 70s bodybuild aesthetic for the live-action version of the beloved character.

“There’s a particular type of physicality that I grew up with that I was keen on, that 1970s body builder look — not inflicted by steroids but by lifting vast amounts of weight and eating vast amounts of food — so I just want a genie with abs, a genie that looks like he can move stuff,” Ritchie explained. “I did want a traditional demi-God, someone who looked like a big, strong dad. I didn’t want a genie that looks like all he can do is eat either, that is the way you end up going.

As far as Shrek goes, news surfaced last November that Despicable Me creator Chris Meledandri has been tapped to resurrect the Shrek film franchise after a decade of dormancy. According to reports, it appears Meledandri has no interest in replacing the voice cast.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations,” Meledandri said. “The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”

Guy Ritchie directs the new Aladdin movie on a script he wrote alongside Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Will Smith (the Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Numan Acar (Hakim), and Navid Negahban (Sultan).

Do you think Will Smith would make a good Shrek? What do you think of the Genie and Shrek mashups? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Aladdin enters theaters on May 24th.