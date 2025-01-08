New Evil Dead Army of Darkness Funko Pops Are Here

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Evil Dead fans, it’s your turn for a Funko Pop drop! The release in their Evil Dead lineup includes a new Ash and Evil Ash, looking fairly accurate to their portrayals in the movie. The Ash Williams Pop is decked out in his S-mart uniform complete with metal hand and “boomstick” from the final sequence in the film. Ash’s demonic doppleganger is also present in this drop, looking particularly evil, complete with his iconic skull cap on his head. Everything you need to know about the drop can be found below.

The Pops are set to arrive in April.

The first Evil Dead movie was released back in 1981, and since then, numerous sequels have been released to fans’ appreciation. Back in 2023, the Evil Dead franchise returned with its fifth sequel, Evil Dead Rises. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, the film is a “twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.”

Then 2024 brought us even more Evil Dead news, as it was confirmed that a new spin-off series would be released. The new series is currently being developed by Sébastien Vaniček, director of 2023’s Infested (now streaming on AMC+), who recently posted about the new film on social media with the caption ‘2026’. Now titled Evil Dead Burns, Vaniček recently offered a brief explanation on what audiences could expect from the new addition to the franchise.

“The first thing [Sam Raimi and his team] asked me was, ‘What would be your Evil Dead?’ And there was the word ‘your,’ so that was like, ‘Yeah, that gives me some artistic freedom,’ and I think I understood what’s Evil Dead and I was like, ‘Okay, if this is Evil Dead, I will do this and that because I want to explore this and that,’” Vaniček confirmed to ComicBook in April. “And they liked my answer and that’s why they gave me this job.”

Now it’s just up to fans to wait and see! Hopefully this new addition keeps living up to the Evil Dead franchise’s reputation.

