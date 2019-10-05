Fully Crocheted Alien Xenomorph Kid’s Costume Goes Viral

The homemade Halloween costume is an experience that is almost universal for those who celebrate the spooky holiday. Maybe the costume you want doesn’t exist, so you have to make it yourself or the store-bought version just doesn’t live up to the right standards — thinking specifically about some of those great 1980s costumes with the plastic masks. Sometimes the DIY is just the way to go, but for some super lucky kid their homemade Xenomorph Halloween costume isn’t just amazing, it’s gone viral, blowing the minds of everyone who has seen it on social media.

Earlier this week Crochetverse’s Stephanie Pokorny shared a post to Twitter featuring the epic Aliens-inspired costume, noting that it had been created without a pattern and it even glows in the dark. The costume is so cool it literally cannot be adequately described so you’ll just have to check it out for yourself in the post below.

As of the time of this article’s publication, the post has over 15 thousand retweets and more than 53 thousand likes so it’s fair to say that people are pretty into this incredible feat of crafting. However, it gets better. Pokorny as crocheted more than just the Xenomorph. She also did an insane Skeletor costume as well and those are just the tip of the iceberg. The elaborate crocheted costumes, which take between 30 and 50 hours or more to make over the course of a few weeks, are a tradition for Pokorny.

“The costumes are strictly our fun outlet tradition and I never document how I make them in any way, so they are truly just labors of love for the boys and to create a tradition with them,” Pokorny told Fox.

Pokorny, who has previously done a Pennywise costume, too, went on to explain that while lots of people want to know if they can buy a costume from her, she isn’t selling them — and they aren’t just for Halloween, either.

“A lot of people ask if they can buy and such, but now way,” Pokorny said. “I actually leave them out all year long and let them play in them as they wish, so sometimes I take my child as Pennywise to the park to swing.”

