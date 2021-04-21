Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021

If you're needing new movies and TV to watch on Amazon Prime, you're in luck. May is right around the corner and Prime Video is preparing to add a ton of new titles arriving over the course of the month. From exciting new originals to popular movies, Prime Video has plenty in store for May, with quite a few titles you'll want to be adding to your queue.

On May 1st, there will be a bunch of movies added to the roster, including Aliens, Almost Famous, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Reign of Fire, Scent of a Woman, The Da Vinci Code, Unbreakable, and more.

Saint Maud, the horror film from A24, is coming to Prime Video's lineup on May 13th, which is certainly good news for horror fans out there. One day later, on May 14th, Prime Video will debut the new Barry Jenkins series The Underground Railroad.

You can check out the full list of new May arrivals below!