Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021
If you're needing new movies and TV to watch on Amazon Prime, you're in luck. May is right around the corner and Prime Video is preparing to add a ton of new titles arriving over the course of the month. From exciting new originals to popular movies, Prime Video has plenty in store for May, with quite a few titles you'll want to be adding to your queue.
On May 1st, there will be a bunch of movies added to the roster, including Aliens, Almost Famous, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Reign of Fire, Scent of a Woman, The Da Vinci Code, Unbreakable, and more.
Saint Maud, the horror film from A24, is coming to Prime Video's lineup on May 13th, which is certainly good news for horror fans out there. One day later, on May 14th, Prime Video will debut the new Barry Jenkins series The Underground Railroad.
You can check out the full list of new May arrivals below!
May 1
Alien: Resurrection (1997)
Alien 3 (1992)
Aliens (1986)
Almost Famous (2000)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Betrayed (1988)
Bound (1996)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2004)
Flight (2012)
Flightplan (2005)
Georgia Rule (2018)
Green Zone (2010)
Gunsight Ridge (1957)
Hidalgo (2004)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Jumping The Broom (2011)
Knowing (2009)
Leatherheads (2008)
Nanny Mcphee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
One Fine Day (1996)
Priest (2011)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil (2002)
Rio (2011)
Sahara (1983)
Scent Of A Woman (1992)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shattered (1991)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
The Dalton Girls (1957)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The French Connection (1971)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Ladykillers (2004)
The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)
The Outsider (1980)
The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Towering Inferno (1974)
Two For The Money (2005)
Unbreakable (2000)
Vantage Point (2008)
May 21
P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series