Amber Heard Stands by Testimony in New Interview

Amber Heard says that she stands by every word of her testimony against Johnny Depp. As the legal case came to a close for now, the actress had an interview with TODAY that will air both today and tomorrow. The case is still somehow generating massive buzz online. "To my dying day (I) will stand by every word of my testimony," Heard said. The Aquaman actress has been firm about her comments and the genuine nature of her moments on the stand. Savannah Guthrie asked some questions about how the entire process went and how Heard is feeling now. There's been a lot of discourse online around both performers. However, the actress is adamant that she shared her truth and has nothing to feel bad about. Check out some of what she said right here.

"As I testified on the stand about this, is that when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for. But when you're in an abusive dynamic, psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don't have the resources that, say, you or I do, with the luxury of saying, 'Hey, this is black and white,'" Heard explained. "Because it's anything but when you're living in it."

On social media, she processed how the media spectacle around this trial had evolved over time. Heard believes that she was well within her constitutional rights to pen that op-ed in The Washington Post.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said on Instagram just hours after the verdict was handed down. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK," she added. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American —to speak freely and openly."

