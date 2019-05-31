AMC Theatres To Hold Toy Story Movie Marathon With Fourth Film Release

Your favorite lovable toys are back in action in Pixar’s Toy Story 4, and AMC Theaters is now offering an easy way to get caught up on the series in one fell swoop. AMC announced the Toy Story Movie Marathon, which will take place at select locations, and will feature the original Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, and the brand new Toy Story 4. Fans can catch this marathon at their local theater on June 20th, and you even get some special swag for coming to see the anticipated movie an hour early.

Fans who attend will get an oversized collectible Toy Story card, a Woody pin, and a $5 cameo combo if they choose to check out the beloved series back to back to back to back, and you can see if your local theater is participating here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On Thursday, June 20th fans can celebrate all four Disney and Pixar Toy Story movies during the Toy Story 4 Movie Marathon. In addition to seeing Buzz, Woody, and all their Toy Story friends on the big screen, fans will receive an exclusive Woody pin, a set of collectible character cards and get a special event only concession offer. Plus, fans get to watch Toy Story 4 one hour early.”

Expectations are high for Toy Story 4, not just form a story perspective but from a box office point of view as well. At the moment the film is tracking for a $200 million dollar opening, which if it happens would surpass Pixar’s own Incredibles 2 and its three day total of $182.6 million. The film has already broken a record for most tickets presold for an animated film, again outselling Incredibles 2.

You can check out the official description for Toy Story 4 below.

“Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.