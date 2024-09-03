Amy Adams Stars in Nightbitch Trailer

Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Nightbitch, the new horror comedy starring Amy Adams as a suburban mom who thinks she might be transforming into a dog. The movie, based on the 2021 novel by author Rachel Yoder, will be written and directed by Marielle Heller, who helmed the 2019 Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks. Annapurna Pictures had acquired the rights, then sold the distribution rights to Fox for around $25 million, according to Deadline.

Adams, a six-time Academy Award nominee, has split her time between awards-bait movies and blockbusters like Disenchanted and Man of Steel. The star first broke out in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby after years of smaller roles in projects like The Office and Serving Sara.

There's not much in the official logline for the movie, but here's the synopsis for the book:

An ambitious mother puts her art career on hold to stay at home with her newborn son, but the experience does not match her imagination. Two years later, she steps into the bathroom for a break from her toddler's demands, only to discover a dense patch of hair on the back of her neck. In the mirror, her canines suddenly look sharper than she remembers. Her husband, who travels for work five days a week, casually dismisses her fears from faraway hotel rooms.

As the mother's symptoms intensify, and her temptation to give in to her new dog impulses peak, she struggles to keep her alter-canine-identity secret. Seeking a cure at the library, she discovers the mysterious academic tome which becomes her bible, A Field Guide to Magical Women: A Mythical Ethnography, and meets a group of mommies involved in a multilevel-marketing scheme who may also be more than what they seem.

Nightbitch arrives in theaters on December 6th.