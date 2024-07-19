Nightbitch: Amy Adams Horror-Comedy First Photos Released

Amy Adams is a six-time Academy Award nominee known for an array of projects. The star has had a long and interesting career, appearing in shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Smallville while getting her start before going on to play Lois Lane in the DCEU. Adams is also known for dramas such as the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects in addition to family projects like Enchanted and Disenchanted. With over 60 credits to her name, there’s no denying Adams has an interesting filmography. However, the actor’s next role might be her most surprising yet. Adams will soon be starring in Nightbitch, a Searchlight Pictures movie that will be directed by Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). This week, Vanity Fair shared a first look at Adams in the film.

“Based on Rachel Yoder’s 2021 novel of the same name, Adams stars as a stay-at-home mother who slowly finds herself turning into an animal. ‘It was so unique and otherworldly, and like nothing I’d ever read before,’ the six-time Oscar nominee tells VF,” the outlet’s Instagram post reads.

“Nightbitch isn’t a movie about how parenting will ruin your life-but it does tap into how monotonous it can be to care for a small child. As a woman whose personhood has been reduced entirely to the role she plays in her son’s life, Adams’s character finds herself not only bored but adrift. As she flounders, Mother starts to notice inexplicable physical changes, like fur appearing on her back and butt. ‘I wasn’t judging my physical appearance,’ Adams says of her transformation in the film. ‘I was just in the character so much.’”

“Take a full extended look at the forthcoming film-which also stars Scoot McNairy, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, and more-at the link in bio. Photos: @searchlightpics” You can view the photos in the post below:

You can read a synopsis of Nightbitch here: “An ambitious mother puts her art career on hold to stay at home with her newborn son, but the experience does not match her imagination. Two years later, she steps into the bathroom for a break from her toddler’s demands, only to discover a dense patch of hair on the back of her neck. In the mirror, her canines suddenly look sharper than she remembers. Her husband, who travels for work five days a week, casually dismisses her fears from faraway hotel rooms.

As the mother’s symptoms intensify, and her temptation to give in to her new dog impulses peak, she struggles to keep her alter-canine-identity secret. Seeking a cure at the library, she discovers the mysterious academic tome which becomes her bible, A Field Guide to Magical Women: A Mythical Ethnography, and meets a group of mommies involved in a multilevel-marketing scheme who may also be more than what they seem.

An outrageously original novel of ideas about art, power, and womanhood wrapped in a satirical fairy tale, Nightbitch will make you want to howl in laughter and recognition. And you should. You should howl as much as you want.”



Nightbitch will be in theaters on December 6th.