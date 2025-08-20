An Underrated 2000s Comedy Starring Jack Black Returns to Streaming

For the better part of three decades, Jack Black has stood out as one of the funniest and most versatile leading men around. Whether it’s School of Rock or Tropic Thunder, Black has steadily shown a knack for bringing hilarious and zany characters to the screen, often stealing each and every scene he’s in. With so many great performances throughout the years, some of Black’s earliest movies tend to get overlooked by audiences, but streaming services like Pluto TV are helping folks rediscover some gems from the beloved actor’s career.

Case in point: 2001’s Saving Silverman. While this buddy comedy may not be among the best films from Black’s career, it has still developed a reputation for being underrated and under seen by fans. Fortunately, the film was just added to Pluto’s lineup this month, making it completely free to check out.

Black stars in Saving Silverman as one of a trio of longtime pals and John Denver enthusiasts, the other two being played by Jason Biggs and Steve Zahn. When Biggs’ character, the titular Silverman, finally finds himself in a committed relationship, they stop at nothing to get him out of it.

No, the premise of Saving Silverman hasn’t aged well, but the all-star trio of leads have outstanding chemistry together and are able to provide quite a few laughs.

Big fans of Black’s will be happy to know that Saving Silverman also features a cameo from Kyle Gass, the other half of musical duo Tenacious D. It’s not a big part by any means, but seeing Black and Gass in a film together is still something to be excited about.

New Movies on Pluto TV

Saving Silverman is just one of many movies that made their way to Pluto TV’s free streaming lineup in August. This month’s wave of arrivals included quite a few other popular comedies, including Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Naked Gun, Wayne’s World, Tommy Boy, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Below, you can check out some of the most prominent movies that joined the Pluto free lineup at the start of August.

