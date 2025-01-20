Anaconda Reboot From Jack Black Adds Westworld Star (What Is This Movie?!)

The unexpected revival of the Anaconda franchise continues to grow more surprising as Emmy winner Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn join the increasingly star-studded cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors will appear alongside previously announced leads Paul Rudd and Jack Black in Columbia Pictures’ comedic reimagining of the 1997 cult classic. Brazilian star Selton Mello, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, and Say Anything actress Ione Skye have also signed on for the project, which is currently filming in Australia under the direction of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’s Tom Gormican.

Newton is known for her Emmy-winning role as Maeve in Westworld, while Zahn earned widespread praise for his roles in The White Lotus and Silo. Currently, Newton can be heard lending her voice talents to Mufasa: The Lion King, with the star also joining the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday. As for Zahn, the actor will appear opposite Glen Powell in Hulu’s upcoming series Chad Powers.

The new Anaconda represents a dramatic departure from the original film’s straight horror approach. While the 1997 version followed a documentary crew hunting for the world’s largest snake, the reboot centers on a group of friends experiencing mid-life crises who decide to remake their favorite childhood movie. Black portrays a wedding videographer with frustrated directorial ambitions, while Rudd plays a former TV actor watching his Hollywood dreams slip away. Newton and Zahn join as additional childhood friends swept up in the ill-fated adventure, with Mello cast as a Brazilian animal wrangler and Skye playing Black’s wife. There’s still no information on Melchior’s role.

Anaconda Is Going From Horror to Comedy

The Anaconda franchise began as a straightforward creature feature starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight. Despite mixed reviews, the original spawned multiple direct-to-video sequels, including Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid and even a crossover with the Lake Placid series. However, the new meta take on the material suggests Columbia Pictures aims for something closer to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent than traditional horror.

The transformation of Anaconda from a B-movie horror franchise to a potential holiday blockbuster represents one of Hollywood’s more unusual reboots. The December 25th release date positions the film as counter-programming to more traditional Christmas fare, while the involvement of comedy veterans like Black and Rudd suggests a tone far removed from the original’s straightforward thrills. Adding Newton and Zahn further indicates the studio’s ambitions to elevate the material.

Director Gormican’s previous work on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent demonstrated his ability to balance meta-comedy with genuine action and character development. That experience could prove crucial for Anaconda, which promises to blend self-aware humor about filmmaking with actual jungle peril. It’s an intriguing idea, to say the least, and it might be enough to lead to a 2025 box office surprise.

The Anaconda reboot slithers into theaters on December 25, 2025.