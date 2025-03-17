Prime Video Surprises Subscribers With Underrated Andy Samberg Comedy

Andy Samberg fans will be excited to learn that one of his most underrated comedies is now streaming on Prime Video. There are several choices when it comes to the streaming service category, from Netflix to Disney+ to Max, just to name a few. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, an added benefit is that Prime Video comes included with your subscription, allowing you to watch a plethora of different movies and TV shows. That now includes Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, the 2016 comedy from Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg. While you could choose to rent or buy Popstar, Amazon has the film on its list of movies to stream on Prime Video starting March 16th.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping casts Andy Samberg as young rap star Conner 4 Real in a hilarious mockumentary. Conner 4 Real and his childhood friends start a rap group called “The Style Boyz” which quickly finds fame. Their influence in the music industry is felt through interviews with different artists. However, “The Style Boyz” dissolve after Lawrence isn’t credited with writing Conner’s guest verse on a hit single. One of the many things that makes Popstar a smart choice to stream on Prime Video is that it only has a runtime of an hour and 30 minutes, making it the perfect choice for the busy streamer to turn on and let run in the background.

The official synopsis of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping reads, “Childhood friends Conner (Andy Samberg), Owen (Jorma Taccone) and Lawrence (Akiva Schaffer) found fame and fortune after forming the hip-hop group the Style Boyz. Owen and Lawrence faded into the background when frontman Conner left the band to launch a successful solo career. Now, the egotistical singer decides to film a documentary about his life while he’s still on top. When his second album flops, the camera is there to capture his world come crashing down.”

Popstar had an opening weekend of $4.7 million in June 2016, ultimately drawing $9.6 million worldwide. It has a 79% rating with critics on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and a 65% rating on the Popcornmeter for audience reviews. “Popstar is one of the films that arises from sharp minds with sketch comedy backgrounds, overflowing with ideas. TLI found the right pace for such an endeavor, and gave us one of the best comedies of the year,” Battleship Pretension wrote in its review.

Another positive review from The Reader called Popstar, “An unbalanced, messy film filled with this wide an array of quality gags is infinitely more pleasing than most of what comprises the surprisingly shrinking comedy genre these days.”

Joining Andy Samberg in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping are his Lonely Island mates Akiva Schaffer as Lawrence and Jorma Taccone as Owen. The duo is also credited as directors with Judd Apatow producing. The movie also stars Sarah Silverman, Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph, Joan Cusack, Chris Redd, Bill Hader, and Imogen Poots.

If you're checking out Prime Video for Popstar, you might also want to give Invincible a try. The adult-animated series just wrapped up its third season and it has fans talking.




