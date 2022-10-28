Ant-Man 3: William Jackson Harper Hilariously Confirms MCU Casting

Marvel Studios is getting ready to end their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but all eyes are on the film that will open up the next phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase Five of the MCU will open up with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and it's already set to be the biggest film since Avengers: Endgame. Quantumania will reintroduce us to Kang the Conqueror, who will be the next big bad for the Avengers to take on, but he's probably the most formidable. We first saw the antagonist during the season finale of Loki and he was called He Who Remains. While we might not know the entire cast of the film, it seems that they're already adding cast members, with William Jackson Harper rumored to join the film. Jackson Harper immediately took to Twitter to reveal how he felt about the news, and he definitely expressed himself.

The actor was rumored to be cast in the role since the new trailer was released and it hasn't been disputed. Now, the actor has taken to social media to subtly confirm his role. "Welp. Okay, then," the actor replied to a tweet claiming he was cast in the next Ant-Man movie. "William Jackson Harper Cast In 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' variety.com/2022/film/news… via @variety." You can check out the tweet below!

Welp. Okay then.



William Jackson Harper Cast In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ https://t.co/x9n6YlCdjI via @variety — William Jackson Harper (@dubjackharper) October 28, 2022

I'm During this years San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

