Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Reveals First Look at New Costume

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has revealed the King of Atlantis' new look in the sequel. Momoa took to Instagram to share images of himself as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The first photo shows Momoa in the green and orange costume reminiscent of Aquaman's original comic book look. A second image shows Momoa's Aquaman in a darker costume. Momoa writes, "Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j" You can take a look at both images embedded below. Momoa arrived in London to begin filming the sequel to his 2018 DC Comics superhero movie in July.

"I am finally in England," Momoa's video says in part. "It is sunny out, it's amazing, and I'm gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out. But I'm excited to see [director] James [Wan], see my whole cast."

James Wan returns to direct the sequel. He's drawn inspiration from a surprising source and plans to up the horror angle in his second outing with the franchise.

"Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires,” Wan said. "You can take the boy out of horror but you can never take the horror out of the boy."

Regarding the change in tone, he said, "That’s partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn’t throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn’t feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I’ve already laid the foundation.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will represent at the upcoming second DC FanDome virtual event. Written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the film stars Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

What do you think of the new costume? Do you think we'll see the first trailer at DC's FanDome event? Let us know in the comments. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on December 16, 2022.