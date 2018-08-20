‘Aquaman’ Star Patrick Wilson Promotes International Coastal Cleanup

While he waits for Aquaman to hit the silver screen this December, actor Patrick Wilson is using his platform to shine light on a worthy cause — and coincidentally enough, it mirrors the cause his DC Universe counterpart cares about.

Taking to Twitter, the mustachioed Wilson shared information on International Coastal Cleanup Day, which will be held on September 15th this year.

A message from the one true king. 🔱 pic.twitter.com/d6tRhdVU1U — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) August 17, 2018

For more information on International Coastal Cleanup Day, you can visit the Ocean Conservancy website and see local events you can take part in.

As far as King Orm — Wilson’s character in the upcoming solo Aquaman flick — goes, he’s a character that cares so much about conservancy, he’s willing to go to war over his beliefs.

“He’s kind of an eco-warrior,” Wilson said. “He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived …”

Aquaman director James wan recently spoke to his time working with Wilson in the role of King Orm on set.

“Patrick is such a talented actor and a chameleon as well, he can disappear into any role,” Wan said of the actor. “Orm’s got a soft spot for his brother who lives on the surface world and if anything just wants him to rule Atlantis and the world together, but his brother doesn’t see it that way. A lot of the clashes they have stem from their different upbringings. So I didn’t want to cast a typical villain actor.”

Aquaman, directed by Wan and starring Jason Momoa, swims into theaters on December 21.