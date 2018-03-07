Archie is Getting a Bollywood Movie

The kids from Riverdale are headed to Bollywood.

According to Variety, Archie Comics and Graphic India are planning to develop a Bollywood-style live-action film based on Archie Comics’ characters.

Archie and Graphic India say this will be the first time that an international comic book has been translated and adapted to film in India. The film is said to still be in its early stages. No release date was announced.

The film will reimagine Archie Comics’ cast of teenage characters such as Archie Andrew, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle, and Moose Mason with an Indian cast. The film is said to incorporate “all the elements of the comic book series.”

“We are supremely excited to partner with the great team at Graphic India to bring Archie and his friends to Bollywood,” Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater said. “Archie’s lasting and growing presence in India made this move the logical next step as our stellar library of characters continues to expand into other media. It’s a major moment for Archie and its fans around the world.”

Co-founder and CEO of Graphic India Sharad Devarajan said, “Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead have been a source of inspiration for numerous Bollywood films over the years, and now it’s time to take them fully into Bollywood in an exciting new twist of a story that we have planned. These characters have held a special place in the hearts of Indians for decades and we have no doubt that the new Indian cast of Archie and the gang will be an exciting moment for the country.”

Archie Comics is undergoing an expansion into mainstream popular culture thanks largely to The CW’s hit television series Riverdale, which puts an eerie, modern spin on the classic characters. Riverdale is currently airing its second season. A Netflix series about Archie Comics’ teenage witch, Sabrina, is also in the works with Kiernan Shipka playing the lead role.

Archie Comics has sold over 2 billion copies worldwide and is sold in 17 languages in over 55 countries, suggesting that the brand and its characters, despite their all-American roots and image, have a broad international appeal.