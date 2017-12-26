New Art Shows How Much Bigger The New Godzilla Is Compared To The Rest

Godzilla has changed quite a bit over the years, but 2017 saw his most massive jump yet.

Godzilla has never been what you would call small, but his recent 2017 incarnation raises the stakes significantly. Thanks to a handy size comparison by Noger, you can see exactly how this new version stands against the rest, and it’s a sight to behold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For context, the 1954 version of Godzilla stood at 50 meters tall, and that was the standard height for the creature until 1984. At that point, Godilla jumped up to 80 meters tall. In 1991 it jumped by another 20 meters to 100 meters tall, where it would stay until 1999. For a few years, it would go down to the 55 to 60 meters range, until 2004 brought it back up to 100 meters.

After that, it would be a bit all over the place, ranging from 57 to 118 meters, but those all pale in comparison to 2017’s 300-meter monstrosity. That would be the Godzilla seen in the current Netflix movie Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, and aside from a stellar design it is a massive jump in height. Even if the scale here is a bit off, he would still tower about the other renditiojns, making this already fearsome creature into something even more deadly.

You can view the image above.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters currently has a 30.00 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, which you can vote in here.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is currently available on Netflix. As for the live-action Godzilla, he will make his return to the big screen on March 22, 2019, in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He will then face off against Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong on May 22, 2020.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters2017

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters2017

ComicBook Composite

30.00

All-Time Comic Movies NA

Your rating

Star

Star

Star

Star

Star

All-Time Rated NA

Average rating2.00/5 from 1 users