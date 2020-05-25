Betty White Wants You to Know She's Doing Well in Quarantine

✖

Betty White is thriving. All things considered, the fan-favorite actress has released a statement through her publicist to any fans that might be worried to her during the quarantine: she's doing well. In a statement obtained by TODAY, White's publicist revealed that she's taking the coronavirus as seriously as anyone. Few people are allowed in her residence and she's been spending her time doing the "thousands" of crossword puzzle books she's amassed over time.

"No one permitted in except those who must. Has helpers who are great with her," White's representative told the outlet. "BEtter has beautiful backyard with a number of wild animal visiting. Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in."

The rep adds, "She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to keep her mind jumping. This is really serious with her."

This isn't the first time fans have expressed concern for the actor, who turned 98 this year. At the height of the shutdown in March, the actor and her team released a similar statement.

To date, dozens of A-list celebrities have been diagnosed with COVID-19, most notably of which being Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson. “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks said in a statement while being quarantine in Australia. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

