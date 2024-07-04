Avatar Star Confirms Filming Has Resumed on Future Sequels

It looks like we’re one step closer to returning to the world of Pandora. In a recent post on Instagram, Avatar alum Joel David Moore shared new photos from the New Zealand production of Avatar, while reminiscing about his work on the franchise. Moore has portrayed Norm Spellman in both 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water. It is safe to assume that Moore’s production update is for Avatar 4, which has already begun filming and had been set to resume filming earlier this year following the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

“Heading back to Wellington NZ is always so nostalgic,” Moore’s post reads. “Been coming here for 17 years making this franchise, seeing familiar faces, friends, putting the hard work in, it’s like a home away from home at this point. The family has grown, but the work flow and mission is always the same. Thankful for my #Avatar fam and can’t wait for you to see what’s next! (Last pic is a flashback of me Sig Sam M Rod and our amazing kiwi crew from 17 yrs ago) 🙏”

What Will Avatar 3 Be About?

Avatar 3 will not only continue to the narrative of The Way of Water, but will introduce a new Na’vi clan of volcano-dwelling “Ash People.” As the cast of The Way of Water revealed to ComicBook late last year, the prospect of what could be explored in Avatar 3 is really enticing.

“It was about 2015 when I was pushing my wife who was pregnant at the time,” franchise star Sam Worthington explained. “So we were pushing around a room with all these visuals, and the visuals was of this family story mapped out over this saga of however movies. It wasn’t even movies at that point. It was just this story that Jim [Cameron] was kind of campfire telling me and her, and I’m thinking, ‘I’m about to have a kid and about to follow this kind of adventure of a family was kind of had a weird parallel symmetry.’ I think that was very exciting that if we got the opportunity to tell the whole saga, that would be great.”

“I’ve read two and three, so, I know what happens in two and three and, yeah, I can say that… Well, at the table read we had two and three, which was like, you know, basically this much. And we had, we spent two whole days reading the whole movie,” Jack Champion teased.

Will There Be an Avatar 4?

Initially, it was announced that Avatar would have as many as five sequels, and director James Cameron has already indicated that he shot a lot of footage for the forthcoming Avatar 4. While there’s no indication of that sequel’s plot, it sounds like it might exceed expectations.

“I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron previously explained to Collider. “And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy f-ck.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?”

Avatar 3 will be released exclusively in theaters on December 19, 2025.