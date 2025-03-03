Avengers: Doomsday Artwork Reveals Major Hint About the Fate of the Fantastic Four After First Steps

From the moment we heard that Doctor Doom was set to be the main antagonist of the upcoming Avengers sequels, it was obvious that the Fantastic Four were destined to answer the call. With the summer blockbuster The Fantastic Four: First Steps coming to theaters this year, it’s no surprise that the movie will set up the events leading to Doomsday, with some suggesting RDJ’s Doctor Doom could make an appearance in a post-credit scene. Victor Von Doom is the Fantastic Four’s arch-enemy, so to venture that as a guess isn’t too much of a stretch. While First Steps might set up Doomsday, it’s not Doom who should be afraid, it is the Fantastic Four who will be. If the leaked Avengers: Doomsday concept art has given us anything, it’s that the fate of this team is looking pretty grim.

Before we take a deep dive into the leaked concept art, we want to give a fair warning about what you are about to see, as these could be potential spoilers in Avengers: Doomsday. As with any leak, these pictures should be taken with a grain of salt, as these could’ve been from earlier in the process or from scenes that have been cut out during pre-production. With this in mind, let’s take a look at what we could expect for the Fantastic Four after the events of First Steps.

We aren’t sure of what’s going to happen at the end of First Steps, but many have pointed at the possibility of the team leaving their universe to travel to another timeline, seeing how their confirmation to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and beyond does pose the question of their timeline, which is in the 1960s. Battleworld is the patchwork world made from the remnants of destroyed realities, which could be a sign as to how the Fantastic Four could make their debut in Doomsday following the Galactus attack.

In the Avengers: Doomsday concept art, there’s a trial scene being held in Doom’s throne room, with indications that the man on trial is Reed Richards; the lady alongside Doom is Sue Storm, and the child in front of her is none other than young Franklin Richards. This is a prediction since there’s been no confirmation that Franklin is a part of First Steps, but seeing how the concept art does have the man on trial looking towards the woman and child, who happen to be in view, it indicates that Mister Fantastic’s is (literally) in quite a bend, spelling out a potential cruel fate for the leading man.

The locations of Johnny Storm and The Thing are still unknown since the concept art doesn’t give any indication as to where they might be, but if these rumors are true, they could be somewhere on Battleworld. They could potentially team up with other superheroes around the world, given that Hulk, Star-Lord, and Wong are there, but we can’t say for sure. The only way of knowing for sure where exactly the team will be when Doomsday starts will be at the end of First Steps, which debuts in theaters on July 25th.

