CB Panel: Discuss What You Think of the Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

We’ve got a lot to dissect this week, so let’s get right into it! Marvel’s first family has officially made their much-anticipated debut in the MCU this week with the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four: First Steps. The trailer stretched many fans’ expectations wide, as we got a glimpse at director Matt Shakman’s ’60s-inspired comic setting, along with our first look at Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing, H.E.R.B.I.E, and Galactus.

With many star-studded actors still to make their appearance yet, the response to what fans have seen has set the Internet ablaze.

Marvel fans across the Internet have approached the trailer with a sense of cautious optimism, seeing how we have seen three prior iterations of the Fantastic Four within the past few decades (anyone remember Roger Corman’s 1994 film?). This time around, we see Hollywood’s best and brightest within the F4 roles with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. While many have praised the comic-accurate depiction in the film, from ’60s-era style costumes to our first look at Galactus, some have pinpointed one key character that sticks out like a giant sore thumb.

Many viewers noted that The Thing’s portrayal within the Fantastic Four: First Steps seems a bit rocky. Some pointed at the character’s overall look to be a negative highlight, which is based on Jack Kirby’s original design. Comments across the Internet, as well as some staff members here at ComicBook, commented on the CGI and vocals being different from previous iterations, which were more coarse and deeper. Others pointed out the lack of footage, including Mister Fantastic’s stretching ability, as a sign that the film might not be ready for the summer premiere.

What is your take on the overall concept of the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer? Are you willing to put faith in the fourth adaptation of the Fantastic Four? What other complaints (or praises) did you have about the trailer?

