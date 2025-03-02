That Avengers: Doomsday Artwork Has Me Very Worried About How Marvel Studios Will Handle Black Panther

Is Avengers: Doomsday setting up a change for Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again? It was tough for everyone to hear the unfortunate news of T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman’s death, especially for those who saw the character’s rise as a symbol of optimism and growth. When it came to honoring Boseman’s legacy, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever provided a much-needed shoulder to cry upon while also setting up Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking on the mantle of the Black Panther. Understanding this, concept art leaks for Doomsday might have spelled doom in more ways than one, especially with the inclusion of another Black Panther character.

The Black Panther sequel set up Shuri to follow in her big brother’s footsteps and take on the job that was blessed upon him by their ancestors. There wasn’t a question regarding whether or not her involvement in the Avengers sequels was sustainable, given that the superhero has had their time alongside the Avengers team. The recent leak, however, shows a man in the Black Panther suit, which is donned with a regal cape and decorum. This doesn’t look like Shuri but sadly looks similar to Boseman.

We can’t say for sure whether this confirms that Boseman’s T’Challa will return in CGI, given that we were told that no recasting would be done for the character, but you can’t help but wonder if this was a possibility at the time of these concept art creations. Using CGI to bring actors back to life has been going on for a while, with Disney doing it back in 2016 with Peter Cushing’s Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was met with criticism. Bringing back a deceased actor with CGI is tricky, especially if it’s done in a way that is only meant to incite a shocking response. Setting up Wakanda Forever as a way to honor T’Challa’s legacy only to have it minimized feels harsh.

If this character isn’t T’Challa, another worthy guess could be his father, T’Chaka, played by John Kani. If this were to be the case, then it would make sense that a much younger actor could take the role of the Black Panther. This would make for a less controversial standing since they have Atandwa Kani already in the role of young T’Chaka. There could also be a case to have Sterling K. Brown return as N’Jobu if this film takes place in another universe, considering he was supposed to take on the Black Panther mantle.

In any case, the legacy left by Boseman should not be tampered with. The work put into his character was inspirational, and to think that Marvel Studios might bring him back is upsetting. Also, we need to see Shuri back as the Black Panther; it feels wrong to set her up for the role and then leave her behind to bring a new person in. While we are unsure what to make of this photo and what it means for Doomsday, we can only hope that Marvel makes the right decision when taking the chance at recasting the Black Panther.

What do you think about using CGI for Boseman’s T’Challa? Do you think someone else could be stepping into the suit in Doomsday? Let us know in the comments section down below!