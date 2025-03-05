Avengers Directors Tease Doomsday and Secret Wars Run Times (But Will They Change?)

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo tease the run times they have in mind for both Marvel blockbusters. The two films mark the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga, bringing together a large collection of characters to battle against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. With that in mind, audiences probably weren’t expecting these projects to be brief, and now they have an idea of how long the movies could be. In an interview with Collider, the Russo brothers touched on the projected running times — and it sounds similar to the last time the filmmakers ended an MCU saga.

“If I were a betting man, I would say the first one is two and a half, and the second one’s three hours,” Joe Russo said. For comparison, Avengers: Infinity War ran for 149 minutes, while Endgame was 181 minutes.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to premiere in theaters in May 2026, with Secret Wars following in 2027. Production on Doomsday will begin in the near future, and Captain America actor Anthony Mackie already knows Secret Wars shoots next summer. The films are set to boast massive ensemble casts; in addition to Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as Doctor Strange, and the stars of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts* will also appear.

Previously, the Russos discussed their approach for the two films, saying it’s their goal to “challenge audiences” with the story. Leaked Doomsday concept art that made its way online potentially hinted at what the brothers might have in mind, showcasing everything from a Young Avengers team-up to a Black Panther variant in Wakanda.

Of course, it’s much too early in the films’ development to say with any certainty these will be the final run times for Doomsday and Secret Wars. A lot can change between now and the release dates, especially once the movies start to come together in the edit (which could lead to pickup shoots down the line). However, these ballpark estimates seem pretty realistic considering what audiences already know about the two Avengers films. These movies have a lot on their plate; Doomsday alone will have to introduce and flesh out Doctor Doom and explore the dynamic between the Fantastic Four and the new Avengers roster (among other elements). In some ways, it might have even more heavy lifting to do than Infinity War. Thanos and the Infinity Stones were slowly teased over time before being placed front and center, a luxury Marvel doesn’t have with Doom.

Given the scale of these films, Doomsday and Secret Wars almost require elongated run times in order to properly cover all the ground needed to tell the story. The trick, of course, will be using that time efficiently. Pacing is one of the most vital components of a film. As long as the narratives are told in a compelling and entertaining manner, audiences won’t mind if they’re in for a long ride. The Russos obviously have a lot of success balancing large Marvel casts, so they’ll be calling upon that experience to hopefully send the Multiverse Saga off on a high note. That might be tricky to pull off considering the ups and downs of the MCU post-Endgame, but if anyone can find a way, it’s probably the Russo brothers.