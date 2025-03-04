Avengers: Doomsday Theory Predicts Spider-Man’s Pivotal Role After No Way Home

Since Robert Downey Jr. was confirmed as the Doctor Doom of the MCU, there’s been a lot of buzz about what his role as the new big bad will actually be. To make things even more interesting, some concept art for Avengers: Doomsday leaked this weekend that may tease his role in the new film. As a result, theories are flying, like whether he’s just a variant of Tony Stark for example, but the truth is, we won’t know for sure until the new Marvel films drop. However, if we look at some of the open doors the MCU has, there’s already a pretty solid hint at what Doom might do once he makes his debut (which could be at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps). If this theory holds, Doom’s place in the MCU could also involve Spider-Man himself, Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the MCU’s biggest hits, but its ending definitely set up an uncertain future for Peter now that everyone who knew him has forgotten about him. With the fourth superhero movie set for 2026, no details have been revealed about the story, but since the new Spider-Man movie is set to arrive sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it seems likely that he could play a major role in both. But how exactly?

Spider-Man Could Play an Even Bigger Role in the MCU

Marvel Studios has always kept things under wraps ahead of their major releases. At the same time, just because something happens in the pages of their comics doesn’t mean it’ll be directly translated to the screen. But sometimes, the films follow a similar path, and with that in mind, fans have a pretty good idea that Doctor Doom is going to make everything a lot harder for the MCU’s heroes.

In the comics, Doom is all about power and control. One way he gets this is when he builds and takes control of Battleworld in the Secret Wars event. This land, made up of fragments from different realities, could very well appear in Avengers: Doomsday (if the leaked concept art is to be believed). Since the movie releases before the fourth Spider-Man film, some fans believe Peter Parker’s new storyline could even take place on Battleworld rather than the mainline 616 MCU, which would certainly be a unique new idea.

However, amidst all the uncertainty and speculation, one thing is already clear: Doctor Strange’s final spell in No Way Home could be key to Spider-Man’s appearance. Peter might not be remembered by anyone, but he remembers what happened in his time in the MCU, and that’s what could very well protect him and save many other Marvel heroes from Doom’s control. The big question is how everything will unfold once he realizes that his memories remain, because the possibilities are endless.

With Doom creating his new reality where he has absolute control, Peter would become a survivor of an erased timeline and one of the few that knows the truth. This could put him in the position of forcing others to remember, but it would also make him seem like a lunatic to some, or even a threat. It’s possible that anything that happens in Avengers: Doomsday will be a springboard for the new Spider-Man movie, which will ultimately be crucial for Secret Wars and the future of the MCU as a whole.

Spider-Man Could Be the MCU’s Anchor Being

Deadpool & Wolverine wasn’t just one of the MCU’s biggest hits but it helped introduce a detail that could be crucial in connecting Spider-Man to Doctor Doom. The concept of “anchor beings” was introduced and explored, revealing that specific heroes are integral to the balance of each universe throughout the multiverse.

In the film, Agent Paradox explained that Logan was an anchor being and therefore essential to keeping Deadpool’s universe alive. What became clear was that when this being is eliminated, everything in his universe inevitably begins to collapse. Wolverine’s death in Logan marked the end of that reality, and if we bring this event into context with the future events of Doomsday, it opens up room for a broader interpretation of how the new antagonist can exploit these figures for his own plans. Being an anchor being would make someone an anomaly in Doom’s manipulated world, and he will definitely want to eliminate anyone who stands in his way, or use their powers for his own benefit.

Tony Stark was once considered to be the main anchor being, but now his protégé Peter Parker seems like a perfect candidate. Apart from the superhero’s enduring popularity within the MCU, it would further immediately elevate his place in the narrative. Doom would no doubt want to get his hands on the hero that is making the citizens of Battle World remember the “old” MCU, in addition to wanting the power of an anchor being. Not to mention, a confrontation between the multiverse’s biggest villain wearing his mentor’s face could be devastating for the web-slinger, it would be too great a moment in the larger MCU story to pass up.

Peter is the one of the only pieces on Doom’s board who could destabilize his control, largely because of Strange’s spell and the protection that’s baked into it. With that, he could end up becoming the most important hero in the MCU as he’s the only one who will remember everything that was erased. His journey through the rest of The Multiverse Saga could be what kicks off the great war at the heart of the sixth Avengers movie.

Avengers: Doomsday hits the big screen on May 1, 2026, with Spider-Man 4 following on July 31, 2026.