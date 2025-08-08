James Marsden Teases Cyclops Farewell in Avengers: Doomsday

James Marsden defined the role of Cyclops for a generation of moviegoers, becoming the first actor to bring the X-Men’s field leader to life in a major theatrical film with 2000’s X-Men. His portrayal was immensely popular, which created significant fan disappointment following the character’s unceremonious death in X-Men: The Last Stand. After a brief time-altering cameo in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, Marsden’s tenure as the character seemed complete. Now, after a decade-long absence, he is confirmed to be putting on the visor one last time for the massive crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actor discussed his long-awaited return, framing it as a special and fitting farewell to the iconic role that launched his career.

“I’m getting a little long in the tooth to put on the superhero costume,” Marsden said. “I was excited because you’re a part of something gigantic, and I’ve spent 20 years listening to people say, ‘when are you coming back? When are you coming back? Are you coming back?’ I’m dead. Well, maybe not. I’m going to have a tough time struggling to get into costume if they waited a couple more years. So it’s been a blast. It really has. It’s been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map. It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of, and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics. And so to step back into that role was pretty special.”

Marsden’s return is a key part of a larger reunion of actors from the original Fox X-Men franchise. He will be joined in Avengers: Doomsday by several former co-stars, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast. The integration of these characters into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe was officially paved in the post-credits scene of The Marvels, where Grammer’s Beast made a surprise appearance to greet Monica Rambeau after she was stranded in an alternate reality.

Everything We Know About Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is positioned to be a universe-shattering epic, with Joe and Anthony Russo returning to the director’s chairs after their celebrated work on Infinity War and Endgame. The central narrative is reported to involve catastrophic multiverse “incursions,” forcing heroes from across realities to unite against a threat too immense for any single team to handle. In a stunning turn, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as the film’s primary antagonist, the tyrannical Victor von Doom. The sheer scope of the project is reflected in its sprawling cast, which brings together heroes from every corner of Marvel’s cinematic history for an unprecedented team-up event.

The film will feature the full roster of the New Avengers, first established in Thunderbolts*, fighting alongside legacy MCU heroes like Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. Avengers: Doomsday will also serve as the major crossover debut for the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, bringing Pedro Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic and his super-powered family into the multiversal conflict. The production itself remains a highly dynamic affair, with reports from the set indicating that the script of Avengers: Doomsday is being continuously refined even as filming proceeds. This aligns with Marvel’s well-known “plussing” method, a fluid creative process that allows writers, directors, and actors to workshop and integrate new ideas throughout production, ensuring the final story is as strong as possible.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

