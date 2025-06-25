Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider Joins Avengers: Doomsday in Fiery MCU Fan Art

Marvel Cinematic Universe fan art imagines what it might look like if Ryan Gosling portrayed Ghost Rider in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. On Instagram, artist The Arman Official shared a Doomsday character poster they created depicting Gosling’s Johnny Blaze gearing up for the showdown against Doctor Doom. The images highlights the dual nature of the character, with Johnny’s skeletal side emerging from the flames. In the post caption, The Arman Official detailed their inspiration for the piece, expressing hope that one day Gosling can officially bring Ghost Rider to life in the MCU.

“I imagined this as a surprise Ghost Rider cameo in Avengers: Doomsday, and if I could cast him — Ryan Gosling would be my dream pick for the role in the next MCU phase,” The Arman Official wrote. “He deserves either a standalone movie or a Marvel Special Presentation.” Check out the artwork in the space below:

Gosling has never starred in a Marvel adaptation, but his name has frequently popped up in rumors concerning MCU casting. In particular, the Oscar-nominated actor has said before he’d like to play Ghost Rider, a development Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would be in favor of. Despite the mutual interest, nothing has happened on that front yet. The closest viewers have gotten to seeing Gosling as Ghost Rider are pieces of fan art such as the one above.

The Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider (played by Gabriel Luna) appeared on 10 episodes of the TV show Agents of SHIELD. On that series, Robbie Reyes is resurrected by Johnny Blaze (portrayed by Tom McComas), who passed the Spirit of Vengeance on to him. Ghost Rider has not been featured in a film since the two movies starring Nicolas Cage as Johnny Blaze were released in 2007 and 2011.

Over the course of his career, Gosling has largely steered clear of franchise fare, instead making a name for himself by collaborating with top-tier directors. Even high-profile projects like Barbie and Blade Runner 2047 were more auteur-driven, as Gosling worked alongside the likes of Greta Gerwig and Denis Villeneuve. Still, he isn’t averse to lending his talents to a major Hollywood franchise, evidenced by his headlining role in Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter. Given that Gosling’s already expressed interest in playing Ghost Rider, he could easily decide to join the MCU some day, though he’s going to be preoccupied with Starfighter for a while. The Star Wars film begins shooting this fall, ahead of its May 2027 release date.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production, with Marvel having already confirmed 27 actors who will appear in the film. The ensemble is quite large, and it’s going to get even bigger. Feige has said there are additional Doomsday casting announcements to come at a later date. It’ll be interesting to see if Gosling is among the next wave of actors revealed. Even though he’s in a Star Wars movie, the actor might still be wary of agreeing to a multi-picture contract with Marvel. Starfighter has been billed as a standalone work, which could make it a more appealing prospect to an in-demand talent like Gosling. This isn’t to say that he’ll never bring Ghost Rider to life, but it might be easier said than done. For now, fan art like this will continue to fuel the fan casting fires.