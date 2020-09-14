Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Goes Retro for Captain America's Epic Moment

✖

If you survey a group of crazed Avengers: Endgame fans, chances are most of them would consider Captain America's (Chris Evan) big "worthy" scene one of the biggest moments of the film. Now, thanks to one dedicated Endgame fan, the moment has been immortalized in the most epic, retro comic look possible.

Instagrammer John Black shared his take on the scene over the weekend and the end result...well, you should see for yourself below. Featuring Kirby-esque lines and shading, a simple color scheme with a worn paper texture "updates" the Cap/Mjolnir scene as if it was ripped straight from a Silver Age funny book.

View this post on Instagram Avengers...... Assemble!#captainamerica #steverogers #avengers #marvel A post shared by John Black (@john.black) on Sep 12, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT

If you go to Black's profile, you'll notice additional pieces of a similar style for other big MCU moments. Most recently, the South Carolina-based artist has crafted mockups of the Thor poster, the epic train moment from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man franchise, and a reimagining of the poster for Netflix's Daredevil.

With Endgame serving as the finale to the first "Saga" from Marvel Studios, most fans hypothesized the moment would come eventually, especially after the character managed to nudge it in the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Marvel Studio executives Kevin Feige and Louis D'Espositio have both confirmed the character could have picked it up then, but decided not to just to polite to his friend Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

"I think one of the most special moments in this film is when Captain America picks up Mjolnir," D'Esposito said. "If you remember from Ultron, they were all sitting around in the Avengers complex in Manhattan, and there's a party, and they're all a bit inebriated, and they're loose, and they're having fun, and they're all trying to pick up the hammer. It's Captain America's turn to try, and you look over to Thor's face, and he says, 'I think he might be able to do it,' but Cap doesn't pick it up. But Cap could've always picked it up. He didn't want to at that point because it would've not been right."

